Movers & Shakers: Edition 531

Craig Smith Managing Director, Gen2 Start date April 2026 Previous job Strategic Partnerships Director, City & Guilds Training Interesting fact A self-conseffed competitive streak one saw Craig compete in semi-professional paintball. But life is more sedate these days, with spare time spent running and keeping up with his children. Kelly Huntington Director of Sales and Marketing, OneFile Start date April 2026 Previous job Director of Membership and Growth, AELP Interesting fact Kelly describes herself as a foodie and keen traveller who enjoys discovering new destinations Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.