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1 May 2026

Movers & Shakers: Edition 531

Craig Smith, Gen2, and Kelly Huntington, OneFile

FE Week Reporter

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Headshot of Craig Smith

Craig Smith

Managing Director, Gen2

Start date

April 2026

Previous job

Strategic Partnerships Director, City & Guilds Training

Interesting fact

A self-conseffed competitive streak one saw Craig compete in semi-professional paintball. But life is more sedate these days, with spare time spent running and keeping up with his children.

Headshot of Kelly Huntington

Kelly Huntington

Director of Sales and Marketing, OneFile

Start date

April 2026

Previous job

Director of Membership and Growth, AELP

Interesting fact

Kelly describes herself as a foodie and keen traveller who enjoys discovering new destinations

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