Movers & Shakers: Edition 536

Simon Fox Principal, City of Stoke on Trent Sixth Form College Start date November 2026 Previous job Deputy Principal, East Norfolk Sixth Form College Interesting fact Outside of education, Simon loves writing and authored the illustrated story 'The Adventures of Being a Mouse' as James O'Neill. The pen name was inspired by his Irish ancestor who travelled to London to work as a cobbler and ended up writing novels and poems in the early 1800s. Helen Smurthwaite Chief Financial Officer, West Nottinghamshire College Start date April 2026 Previous job Commercial Finance Director, Natara Global Interesting fact Helen once appeared on an episode of Homes Under the Hammer after buying a house to renovate in Derby with her husband Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.