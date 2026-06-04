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5 June 2026

Movers & Shakers: Edition 536

One of this week's movers authored a book under a pseudonym inspired by an Irish ancestor from the 1800s

FE Week Reporter

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Headshot of Simon Fox

Simon Fox

Principal, City of Stoke on Trent Sixth Form College

Start date

November 2026

Previous job

Deputy Principal, East Norfolk Sixth Form College

Interesting fact

Outside of education, Simon loves writing and authored the illustrated story 'The Adventures of Being a Mouse' as James O'Neill. The pen name was inspired by his Irish ancestor who travelled to London to work as a cobbler and ended up writing novels and poems in the early 1800s.

Headshot of Helen Smurthwaite

Helen Smurthwaite

Chief Financial Officer, West Nottinghamshire College

Start date

April 2026

Previous job

Commercial Finance Director, Natara Global

Interesting fact

Helen once appeared on an episode of Homes Under the Hammer after buying a house to renovate in Derby with her husband

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