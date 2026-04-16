Welcome to FE Week’s WorldSkills Shanghai hub, your home for everything related to Team UK’s journey to the world’s biggest skills competition.

With the countdown now underway to WorldSkills 2026 this September, we’ll be bringing you the latest news, insights and behind-the-scenes coverage as the UK’s top young talent prepare to compete on the global stage.

In partnership with AQA, follow Team UK from training through to competition, with on-the-ground reporting from Shanghai, including daily updates, results and stories from across the event.