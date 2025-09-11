Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
EuroSkills 2025

Team UK comes together during day 2 of EuroSkills

Team UK pushes through tiredness and long tasks to final day of EuroSkills tomorrow

Team UK pushes through tiredness and long tasks to final day of EuroSkills tomorrow

11 Sep 2025, 19:02

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Team UK reached the midpoint of the EuroSkills competition with a sigh of relief today.

Some competitors had to undergo hours-long tasks involving stress and time management while others found themselves up against some experienced peers who were involved at WorldSkills Lyon last year.

Going into the final day, Team UK members told FE Week they were pushing through some tiredness to make it to the end but with a dash of positivity.

Grace Longden, 18-year-old health and social care competitor has luckily come to Herning already riding the high of a win.

Longden, who is a triathlete representing Great Britain in the 16-19 age group, won gold in the Asia and Europe triathlon in Istanbul two weeks ago.

“It was a tough race,” she said, adding that the swim in the Bosphorus River was “one of the best swims” she’d ever had.

Coming to Denmark for EuroSkills, the Macclesfield College alumnus said there is “always” the hope of a medal.

“We’re competing against the best in Europe. Everyone is so well trained, so competent,” Longden said.

“Being on the younger age [bracket] of my skill, I have got some tough competition,” she added.

Health and social care competitor Grace Longden

Longden is up against Croatia’s Dino Brkić and Germany’s Anna Telle, both of whom won a Medallion for Excellence at WorldSkills Lyon last year, showing they met the international benchmark.

Nevertheless, Longden has acclimatised to the spectacle of the competition after day 1 and said her second day of tasks went swimmingly.

She said: “Going into the day one, I did feel quite nervous, because there were quite a few crowds about and we had to be microphoned up as well. Going out on stage was quite daunting the first time, but it got easier and easier throughout the day.”

“The second day, I came into a bit more confident. […] I was happier than I was yesterday.”

Today, Longden had to treat a breast cancer patient coming to terms with a diagnosis and teach a stroke patient how to use a walking frame.

“I’m starting university next week in physiotherapy, so that was one of my strengths,” she added.

Longden will be attending Keele University next week after receiving a distinction grade in her T Levels.

Meanwhile, Katie Sime, 20-year-old hairdressing competitor with Reds Hair Company, had to undergo a five-hour task of working on both a men’s and women’s cut and colour.

“It’s a lot of time management, working out what you’re going to do first and then, because obviously, once you’ve then got one colour on, you have to stop what you’re doing to take that off. So it’s a lot to think about.”

“It’s long and quite stressful, but, yeah, I was happy in the end,” she said.

Katie Sime hairdressing competitor

Tomorrow, Sime and her peers are facing live models, which she is a tad nervous about.

“We don’t know what their hair is going to be like until they arrive so that adds a bit of extra stress onto it but hopefully it’ll all be good, and I’ll be happy,” she added.

Sime also had some advice from last year’s Medallion for Excellence winner Charlotte Lloyd to “have a good time and come away with good memories”.

Sime has already come away with a shot of confidence since the new experiences of competing on an international stage, but it has also made her closer to her teammates in Team UK.

“I think at the boot camps, although you spend a lot of time together, it’s only for like, a couple of days, and people just come and go, I think. But I think this week has been really nice, and everyone seems to be getting along really well.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

ATAs
Sponsored

Spotlight on excellence: Nominations now open for the Apprenticeship & Training Awards 2026

Nominations are open for the 2026 Apprenticeship & Training Awards, celebrating outstanding employers and providers with national recognition, a...

FE Week Reporter

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Adult Green Skills

New sources of funding are available to finance the delivery of green skills to all learners. Government policy is...

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

More from this theme

EuroSkills 2025

On your (Den)marks, get set, go

Team UK off to a strong start at EuroSkills 2025

Anviksha Patel

EuroSkills 2025

EuroSkills 2025: Competition opened by WorldSkills UK chief

EuroSkills champions carry the 'promise of Europe's future' amid climate crisis and changing technologies

Anviksha Patel

EuroSkills 2025

Team UK on the start line for EuroSkills 2025

19 students and apprentices will compete in the European finals next week

Anviksha Patel

EuroSkills 2025

Learning for Herning: Inside the Team UK bootcamp teaching mind over medal

WorldSkills UK competitors polish their skills, stamina and focus ahead of September’s European skills championships in Denmark

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *