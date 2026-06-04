Principal sums: 97 college chiefs now on £200k-plus packages

The number of colleges paying £200,000 or more for their chief executives grew by more than a third last year, with the total nearing 100, FE Week analysis shows.

Three leaders now sit in the £300,000 club – one more than the previous year.

FE Week’s annual investigation of college boss pay packages shows a relatively equal gender split among the highest-paid leaders, rising numbers of performance-related bonuses, and one six-figure severance payout for the principal of a college that almost went insolvent.