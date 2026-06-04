Principal sums: 97 college chiefs now on £200k-plus packages

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe The number of colleges paying £200,000 or more for their chief executives grew by more than a third last year, with the total nearing 100, FE Week analysis shows. Three leaders now sit in the £300,000 club – one more than the previous year. FE Week’s annual investigation of college boss pay packages shows a relatively equal gender split among the highest-paid leaders, rising numbers of performance-related bonuses, and one six-figure severance payout for the principal of a college that almost went insolvent. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.