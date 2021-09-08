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Weekly Edition
8 April 2026
News
All news
Young people
Adult education
Apprenticeships
Colleges
Training providers
Ofsted
Politics
Skills reform
FE workforce
Jobs
Opinion
How to write for FE Week
All opinion
The Staffroom
Features
Movers & Shakers
Other
How to write for FE Week
FAQs
Schools Week
Education Week jobs
Weekly Edition
A new digital Weekly Edition is on its way
With the launch of our new website, a refreshed digital weekly edition will arrive on 16 April.