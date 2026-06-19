Jack Whitehall, Deborah Meaden and 300 more reasons to attend Festival of Education

The further education sector rarely gets the luxury of stepping back from the immediate demands of students and the curriculum, to focus on the longer-term questions shaping the future of education and skills.

The Festival of Education, returning to Wellington College on 2 and 3 July, offers a rare opportunity to do just that. Across two days, delegates can engage with big ideas about leadership, innovation, skills, and technology, while also exploring practical strategies they can take back to their colleges, training organisations and classrooms.

Among this year’s headline speakers is entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den investor Deborah Meaden. As one of Britain’s most recognisable business figures, Meaden’s perspective is particularly relevant to the FE sector, where preparing learners for the workplace and understanding the changing needs of employers are central priorities. Her keynote promises insights into leadership, entrepreneurship and the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly complex economy.

Closing the Festival is comedian, writer and actor Jack Whitehall. Best known for his role as Alfie Wickers in Bad Education, Whitehall’s appearance will bring humour and reflection to the end of the event, exploring the people and experiences that shape us throughout our education and working lives.

The keynote programme brings together voices from across education, business, science, media and public life. Delegates can hear from scientist Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock, broadcaster and BBC Director-General Tim Davie, Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes, former BBC producer Sam McAlister and novelist Elif Shafak, whose work features on the A-level English Literature syllabus. FE Commissioner Ellen Thinnesen OBE and Ofsted chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver will also address delegates, ensuring policy and accountability remain firmly on the agenda.

Yet the Festival experience extends far beyond the keynote stage.

For FE leaders, lecturers and training providers, the programme offers opportunities to engage with many of the issues currently shaping the sector. Sessions explore artificial intelligence and digital innovation, leadership and organisational culture, apprenticeships and skills, V levels, workforce development, inclusion, wellbeing, and governance. There are also opportunities to examine the relationship between education and employment, helping delegates consider how institutions can respond to changing economic and workforce demands.

One of the Festival’s greatest strengths is the variety of voices it brings together. A delegate might spend one session discussing leadership and organisational improvement, the next exploring evidence-informed teaching, before joining a conversation about emerging technologies, social mobility or the future of skills. The result is an experience that encourages fresh thinking and unexpected connections across different parts of the education landscape.

For senior leaders, that breadth is particularly valuable. Conversations about staff wellbeing sit alongside debates on accountability, organisational improvement and educational reform, creating space to reflect not only on operational challenges but also on the wider forces shaping learners, employers and communities.

Just as important is the atmosphere.

Unlike traditional conferences, the Festival is designed to encourage exploration and conversation. Between sessions, delegates gather across the Wellington College campus, meeting peers from schools, colleges, universities, training providers, charities and industry. Ideas that begin in sessions often continue over coffee, lunch or a walk across the grounds, creating opportunities for collaboration that extend well beyond the event itself.

That combination of intellectual curiosity, practical learning and informal networking helps explain why so many education professionals return year after year. It is as much a gathering of the education community as it is a professional development event.

For anyone working in further education, skills, training or workforce development, the challenge will not be finding relevant content, but deciding what to miss.

The Festival of Education takes place at Wellington College on 2–3 July.

To view the full programme and secure tickets, visit: https://educationfest.co.uk