Units provider list widens despite quality concerns

More than 300 training providers have been approved to deliver the government’s apprenticeship units, with FE Week analysis showing low achievement rates and mixed inspection outcomes remain prevalent among eligible providers.

The apprenticeship provider and assessment register has been updated to include a “can deliver” units column, revealing a total of 306 eligible providers approved to offer the short-course alternatives to full apprenticeships in the initial rollout of the flagship scheme.

Providers must still update their training offer through the online apprenticeship service before appearing on the real-time Find Apprenticeship Training system that employers will use to select a training provider.