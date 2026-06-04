Skip to content
5 June 2026

Exclusive

Units provider list widens despite quality concerns

Findings at odds with guidance that delivery would be ‘limited to a targeted group’

Billy Camden

More from this author
4 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

More than 300 training providers have been approved to deliver the government’s apprenticeship units, with FE Week analysis showing low achievement rates and mixed inspection outcomes remain prevalent among eligible providers.

The apprenticeship provider and assessment register has been updated to include a “can deliver” units column, revealing a total of 306 eligible providers approved to offer the short-course alternatives to full apprenticeships in the initial rollout of the flagship scheme.

Providers must still update their training offer through the online apprenticeship service before appearing on the real-time Find Apprenticeship Training system that employers will use to select a training provider.

Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Apprenticeships

1 Comment

  1. Anon

    Overall apprenticeship achievement is not a robust gauge of quality when talking about subject level delivery.

    For instance, there are many providers offering Solar & EV units, yet have had tiny cohorts on the safety critical Installation Electrician standard.

    If tiny cohorts aren’t a concern, perhaps standard specific achievement rates should be. There is a provider on the list, with an achievement rate for that standard over the last 3 years of 15%, 35% & 34%.

    More importantly though, key electrical industry stakeholders have urged a re-think, stating that the Solar and EV units do not meet industry standards and raise serious safety concerns.

More from this topic

Ofsted delivers ‘needs attention’ blow to Multiverse after starts stop on weakest apprenticeships

Rapid expansion into AI apprenticeships sparks claims of mismatched provision
2w | Apprenticeships

Level 6 apprenticeships matter to UK’s science and nuclear industries

Employers across the science industries are warning that weakening advanced apprenticeship routes risks ...
7d | Apprenticeships

Recent articles in news

Members Exclusive

Member only content

Long Read

‘We need to expect the unexpected’: Colleges brace for energy emergencies
18h | Colleges
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

‘West Bacc’ qualification announced by Labour mayor
18h | Young people
Members Exclusive

Member only content

Exclusive

Principal sums: 97 college chiefs now on £200k-plus packages
18h | Colleges

City & Guilds threatened with legal action over ‘disgraceful’ staff cuts plan
2d | Awarding

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Director of Finance
4d Barnet and Southgate College

Deputy Head of School – Construction and Motor Vehicle/Motorcycle
2 Apr 2026 Carshalton College

Teacher of Vocational Graphics
2 Apr 2026 Runshaw College

Maths & Digital Skills Teacher
2 Apr 2026 Novus

Sponsored

Browse more news

More strikes set for England’s largest exam board

3d | FE workforce

FE falls as bootcamps boom in priority skills pipeline

3d | Skills reform

DfE unable to show whether £270m Multiply programme improved maths

6d | Adult education

UCU Congress: Pooled votes backed for next teacher strike

7d | FE workforce

Exclusive

Mayors hand £5.5m in capital grants to independent training providers

7d | Training providers