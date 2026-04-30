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1 May 2026

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Signs of weakness among units’ ‘strong’ providers

Firms with little evidence of apprenticeship success feature in trainer list

Billy Camden

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Training providers where barely half of apprentices successfully complete training are among the “strong” organisations picked to deliver the government’s flagship apprenticeship units.

Starts on the short courses could begin from Tuesday, allowing businesses to spend levy money on non-apprenticeship training for the first time.

Skills England guidance states that initial delivery is “limited to a targeted group of existing apprenticeship providers who already demonstrate strong performance in the occupational standards from which the units are drawn”.

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