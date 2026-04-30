Signs of weakness among units’ ‘strong’ providers

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Training providers where barely half of apprentices successfully complete training are among the “strong” organisations picked to deliver the government’s flagship apprenticeship units. Starts on the short courses could begin from Tuesday, allowing businesses to spend levy money on non-apprenticeship training for the first time. Skills England guidance states that initial delivery is “limited to a targeted group of existing apprenticeship providers who already demonstrate strong performance in the occupational standards from which the units are drawn”. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.