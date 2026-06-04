‘West Bacc’ qualification announced by Labour mayor

The mayor of the West of England plans to create a new “baccalaureate” qualification that will train local young people to be work-ready.

According to Labour mayor Helen Godwin’s new skills strategy, the West Bacc will be a new regional “work-readiness award” for 16- to 18-year-olds that will help build the confidence, skills and experience employers are looking for.

The mayor’s team plans to develop the qualification over the next 18 months, designed in partnership with local young people, schools, colleges and training providers.