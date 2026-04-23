Cheap means nasty for apprenticeship units, say providers

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Labour’s flagship apprenticeship “units” risk stalling before they begin as training providers warn the courses are so underfunded they may refuse to run them. Ministers this week published long-awaited funding rates for the first tranche of 10 units – short courses that will, for the first time, allow employers to spend levy money on non-apprenticeship training. But training organisations said the rates, ranging from £22.80 to £27.10 an hour, fall well short of covering the real cost of delivery, fuelling claims the programme has been set up to fail. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.