Mayors hand £5.5m in capital grants to independent training providers

Mayors have handed out at least £5.5 million in capital funding to independent training providers over the last decade, data obtained by FE Week shows.

According to freedom of information (FOI) request responses from ten mayoral combined authorities (MCAs) with devolved adult skills fund responsibilities, more than £300 million has been invested into 160 education-related projects at further education colleges, local authorities, universities and independent training providers.

This included at least £5.5 million granted to 30 ITPs, including privately owned businesses, non-profits, and charities.