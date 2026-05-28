Mayors hand £5.5m in capital grants to independent training providers

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Mayors have handed out at least £5.5 million in capital funding to independent training providers over the last decade, data obtained by FE Week shows. According to freedom of information (FOI) request responses from ten mayoral combined authorities (MCAs) with devolved adult skills fund responsibilities, more than £300 million has been invested into 160 education-related projects at further education colleges, local authorities, universities and independent training providers. This included at least £5.5 million granted to 30 ITPs, including privately owned businesses, non-profits, and charities. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.