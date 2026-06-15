New enrichment benchmarks: What colleges need to know

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Schools and colleges will be expected to provide broad and varied enrichment activities, celebrate participation and achievement and work with external partners where necessary as part of the new enrichment framework.

The Department for Education has published the eight new benchmarks against which schools and colleges will be able to evaluate their provision and make improvements.

Enrichment activities should cover each of the five categories: arts, sport, nature, civic life and life skills.

Schools and colleges will also be able to use a self-assessment and action planning tool to help them assess their offer against the eight benchmarks.

The guidance is non-statutory, but Ofsted said it would look at a school or college’s enrichment as part of how it assesses personal development from September.

DfE added independent training providers (ITPs) are not covered in the guidance but can follow the benchmarks voluntarily.

But the guidance does apply to young people with SEND in mainstream and specialist colleges.

“Colleges will find the benchmarks and self-assessment tools useful, but they also need practical support to do the planning and build the partnerships which are needed to ensure that every young person can benefit from enrichment wherever they study,” said David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges.

He added: “Many of the enrichment funding strands exclude colleges and for the strategy to fulfil its ambitions for young people across the country, there will need to be additional investment in FE.

“We have demonstrated that regional enrichment support can work with additional funding and this could be rolled out across the country.”

Here’s what colleges need to know for each of the benchmarks:

1. Enrichment should align with broader priorities

The first benchmark calls for schools and colleges to establish a “strategically aligned enrichment offer”, which fits in with broader priorities. This includes attainment, attendance, behaviour, careers guidance, curriculum, personal development and wellbeing.

Schools and colleges are expected to have a “structured enrichment offer” which is backed by senior leadership and governors and understood by staff. Schools and colleges should also have a plan for implementation and monitoring, including clear roles and responsibilities.

They should also consider how the offer contributes to achieving development priorities and statutory requirements, and include it in their college development plan where appropriate.

The offer should also be “designed and delivered in alignment with its values, context and curriculum intent”.

Specialist post-16 institution Condover College’s enrichment offer was highlighted as a case study that prepares SEND learners for adulthood. Leaders deliver activities such as safety and digital literacy sessions aim that helps students recognise misinformation, protect personal information online, and understand boundaries and consent in relationships.

2. Provide ‘multiple and varied’ opportunities

Schools and colleges are also expected to provide a “broad and well-rounded enrichment offer” as part of the second benchmark.

These “multiple and varied” activities should be “purposeful, fun and can support a thriving childhood and successful transition to adulthood”.

They should also cover five categories at a minimum. These are…

civic engagement

arts and culture

nature and the outdoors

sport and physical activities

life skills

Schools and colleges should deliver activities regularly across the academic year, including some provision during the day such as during lunchtime or timetabled lesson time.

DfE’s guidance highlighted Waltham Forest College’s coding club and STEM employer-led masterclasses as well as outdoor enrichment such as community clean up and inter-college sports leagues.

In this section, colleges also face an additional expectation to teach relationships and sex education as part of developing wider life and future skills.

3. Communicate with parents and celebrate participation

Parents and students should have “timely, accessible and clear” information about the enrichment activities that schools and colleges offer, including expectations and how to access them.

Schools and colleges are also expected to “hold and communicate high aspirations” for students to participate, and to celebrate participation and achievement.

For example, they could hold awards or give out certificates, link enrichment to personal development or leadership awards, or recognise contributions in reports or college records.

Learners should also be supported in reflecting on their enrichment experiences, and how they have learned or gained new skills from them.

4. Consider student, parent and staff feedback

The fourth benchmark calls for enrichment opportunities to be “shaped by the school or college community”, and schools and colleges should ensure that feedback from students, parents and staff informs what they offer and how it is delivered.

Student leadership of enrichment activities should be encouraged where appropriate, with support from staff or external providers and appropriate safeguards in place.

They should consider the interests and expertise school and college staff, as well as their capacity.

5. Make activities accessible and engaging

Enrichment activities should be accessible and inclusive for all students, particularly those who are at risk of missing out.

This includes those with SEND, vulnerable and disadvantaged learners, young carers, care-experienced children and young people and those who are persistently absent.

Schools and colleges are expected to have systems to monitor participation so they can understand patterns and address barriers, such as by directly engaging with students and parents to encourage participation.

Delivery should also be tailored to the individual circumstances of the school or college as well as the local context and community needs.

6. Work with external partners

Students should have opportunities to take part in activities supported or delivered by “high-quality external partners” as well as those developed by schools and colleges.

Leaders should look at opportunities to work with local, national and virtual partners to broaden their offer. This could range from local sports clubs, FE and HE providers, local, regional and national employers, museums, theatres and libraries and guest speakers.

This could involve upskilling and resources for school or college-led enrichment activities, external delivery of enrichment activities and organising off-site visits. There also needs to be a clear process for feedback and review of work with external partners.

Schools and colleges should also be able to signpost to opportunities that extend beyond their own enrichment offers.

7. Focus on outcomes

Schools and colleges should consider the outcomes its enrichment activities aim to achieve and track them over time.

This could include educational outcomes, social and emotional development, physical and mental wellbeing and wider community engagement.

Schools and colleges should use effective systems for collecting and monitoring outcome-related data, and the DfE said they could explore how their management information systems can be best used for this purpose.

8. Keep improving enrichment offer

Schools and colleges are expected to put in place “consistent and efficient mechanisms” to improve the quality and impact their enrichment activities. For example, they may gather feedback from students, parents and staff.

Areas of improvement could include providing activities across the five categories, participation rates and impact on desired outcomes.