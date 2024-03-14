Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Training Providers

Chamber and training provider suddenly shuts down

St Helen’s Chamber called in administrators this afternoon after a ‘perfect storm’ of financial issues

St Helen’s Chamber called in administrators this afternoon after a ‘perfect storm’ of financial issues

14 Mar 2024, 20:50

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A Merseyside chamber of commerce, which is also a training provider and employer representative body, has suddenly gone bust, leaving more than 200 apprentices in limbo, and a local skills improvement plan up in the air.

St Helen’s Chamber, which is also an independent training provider, called in administrators this afternoon amid a “perfect storm” of government funding cuts, losses from its skills business, and a “nationwide fall in office values”.

The chamber was named the designated employer representative body for the Liverpool City Region in 2022, charged with developing the city region’s statutory local skills improvement plan (LSIP).

Around 260 apprentices and 30 study programme students have been told to await further information about their next steps, while most of the chamber’s 70 staff have been made redundant.

Ofsted rated the chamber ‘good’ in its January 2023 full inspection. It had 740 members, according to its latest accounts, including local colleges and training organisations.

Its apprenticeship offer included level 3 business administrator apprenticeships, level 3 early years practitioner, and level 2 customer service practitioner standards.

At the time of its last Ofsted inspection, it also had 67 adult learners on bookkeeping, construction and hairdressing courses.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority said it was “working with administrators and other partners to support learners to access to access alternative provision.”

“We will also offer whatever support we can to those employees impacted,” a spokesperson said.

Thirty-eight employer representative bodies (ERBs) were chosen by the government to develop local skills improvement plans, most of them chambers of commerce. Funding worth £20.9 million over three years was made available, £550,000 each, to ERBs to develop, implement and review LSIPs.

St Helens posted a £200,000 loss for 2022-23 on a turnover of £5.7 million. It received £157,000 in government grants this year. 

It has been led by chief executive Tracy Mawson since 2020. Mawson was previously deputy chief executive and director of business services at the chamber, clocking up over 12 years at the organisation.

Administrators from Grant Thornton said “a perfect storm of reductions in government funding, difficulties in generating a surplus from its training arm, and the hit to its balance sheet from the nationwide fall in office values” led to the chamber’s immediate closure. 

There are four remaining chambers of commerce operating in the Liverpool City Region area. However, as a designated employer representative body has never gone bust before, it’s not known how the ERB status gets transferred to another organisations.

More from this theme

Training Providers

AELP reveals new board members as vice-chair stands down

Two leaders of high-profile providers join the board following AGM 2024

Billy Camden

Higher education, Training Providers

Office for Students to investigate uni’s subcontractors

Leeds Trinity University faces regulatory probe over subcontracting

Shane Chowen

Long read, Training Providers
Long read

Interview: Meet AELP’s new CEO, Ben Rowland

Ben Rowland has just finished his first week as chief executive of the Association for Employment and Learning Providers....

Shane Chowen

Training Providers
Exclusive

LCG case latest: DfE defends overruling AEB tender scores

Marks awarded for an AEB tender question were overruled as part of quality assurance, DfE claims

Shane Chowen

Ofsted, Training Providers

Business training firm jumps two grades to ‘outstanding’

Provider leaders say apprentice and client feedback 'matters more than anything'

Shane Chowen

Adult education, Training Providers
Exclusive

‘Non-evaluators’ downgraded AEB tender score, LCG claim

Fresh allegations emerge following 'voluntary disclosure' of AEB procurement documents

Shane Chowen

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *