Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Training Providers

SWAPs is for keeps despite questions over its success

The government will fund 100,00 starts on the training and work experience scheme next year

The government will fund 100,00 starts on the training and work experience scheme next year

10 Mar 2025, 6:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

More cash will be poured into a scheme for the unemployed despite doubts about its effectiveness at getting people into work.

Run by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAPs) aims to get people off benefits by combining training and work experience with an employer, followed by a job interview.

A new impact assessment estimates the SWAP scheme raises the chance of someone entering employment by 12.5 per cent.

It is the first time in five years the DWP has published a financial evaluation of the impact of the scheme, first launched in the 2010s and ramped up in 2020.

The internal DWP evaluation calculated that after taking part, participants earned £1,400 more than if they had remained on universal credit, working 90 days more and saving the taxpayer about £360.

SWAPs appeared to have the largest impact on older people and those on benefits for 13 to 24 months.

A cost-benefit analysis concluded the programme makes a return of £1.83 for every pound spent after two years, and that for society it makes a return of £5.66 on every pound spent.

Experts say the scheme is a necessary attempt at raising employment and lowering inactivity rates, but questioned whether the data suggests the scheme is a success.

‘An incomplete picture’

Imran Tahir, an economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, commended the DWP for publishing evidence on SWAP’s impact that “allows us to make more informed policy decisions.”

However, he said that while the research finds a positive impact on employment it also has “important limitations,” such as finding out what kind of jobs people are moving into.

Tahir added: “The jobs may be insecure and low-paid – this isn’t taken into account in the evaluation.

“In this sense, the report is an incomplete picture of the impact of SWAPs on employment outcomes.”

Between April 2021 and December 2024, about 350,000 people started SWAPs, with DWP statistics suggesting about two-thirds of starters completed their course.

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute, said SWAPs is a “successful programme” as the courses “increase the time people are in work and make a positive contribution to both the exchequer and society.”

Expanded scheme

The Labour government has decided to expand its targets for participation on the scheme from 80,000 people a year to 100,000, employment minister Alison McGovern announced last week.

This will include the rollout of a UKHospitality-led SWAP to “offer new opportunities in some of the country’s most deprived communities,” including 26 new areas and 13 coastal towns.

McGovern said: “The evidence is clear – SWAPs boost your earnings and keep you in your job for longer.

“That is why we are promising to deliver more of them than ever, as we Get Britain Working as part of our Plan for Change.”

The clear evidence?

The DWP’s evaluation methodology, known as “propensity-score matching,” compared people who did a SWAP with a larger group on universal credit with similar characteristics such as age, gender, household type, employment history and disabilities.

This allowed researchers to “estimate the counterfactual” of what would have happened if participants did not take part.

But this approach, the evaluation admits, does not take account of “unobservable” factors such as whether participants already wanted to move into work.

Despite this, Tahir said the positive impacts of SWAPs are encouraging, given the difficulty governments have in moving people on benefits into long-term employment.

‘Hardly a success’

Professor Alan Smithers, of the Centre for Education and Employment Research, said: “SWAP has certainly been something worth attempting to increase the unemployed’s chances of work.”

“But it can hardly be claimed to be a success when the Government’s evaluation shows it makes little difference to 87 per cent of those taking part.”

“The fundamental problem this government faces, as did those that went before, is how to better integrate education, training and employment, so that so many don’t fall by the wayside.”

A qualitative analysis of 93 interviews and focus group sessions in late 2022 found that while many participants tended to be “positive” about the programme, many doubted whether it was “useful.”

The research suggested that some participants were disappointed about a lack of work placements or job interviews and most were surprised to find the programme took “two weeks or less.”

The recent evaluation estimates that SWAPs in 2021-22 cost an average of £752 per person, with funding split between the DWP which leads on the scheme and the DfE, which funds the pre-employment training element from adult education budgets.

At this rate, 350,000 starts could have cost both departments up to £263 million.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Keeping it real – enriching T Level teaching with Industry Insights

T Level teachers across all subjects are getting invaluable support from the Education and Training Foundation’s (ETF) Industry Insights...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The Role of Further Education Colleges in Bridging the UK’s Digital Skills Gap 

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the UK faces a pressing challenge: a significant shortage of digital skills within...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Apprenticeships are for life, not just National Apprenticeship Week

National Apprenticeship Week is one of the awareness events that we all mark in our calendars. It’s a hive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Functional Skills reimagined: Drive success in English & Mathematics with modern qualifications.

In today’s educational landscape, supporting learners with essential English and maths skills goes beyond traditional teaching. It’s about providing...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Employment, Training Providers
Exclusive

SWAPs scheme for jobless achieves 40% success rate

The data offers a statistical view of the scheme's impact for the first time

Josh Mellor

AEB, Training Providers
Exclusive

Learning Curve vs DfE contract case ends in secret settlement

Deal ends 18-month court battle over major provider's alleged 'unlawful' adult education budget bid rejection

Shane Chowen

Training Providers

Training giant BPP hires Halfon

Former skills minister Robert Halfon has taken on multiple advisory roles since leaving office

Shane Chowen

Apprenticeships, Ofsted, Training Providers

Senior leader apprentices ‘lacked resilience’ at ‘inadequate’ provider

London Examination Board Limited claimed its report was 'inaccurate'

Shane Chowen

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *