Training giant BPP hires Halfon

One of the country’s largest training providers has hired a former skills minister as a senior adviser.



Robert Halfon announced today that he will be joining professional education and apprenticeships giant BPP this month as a senior adviser on skills and social mobility, alongside multiple other consultancy and advisory roles.



Halfon resigned as skills minister in March saying he wished to dedicate his remaining time as an MP to his Harlow constituents. He stood down from parliament when it dissolved before the July general election when his former seat was won by Labour.



Writing on his LinkedIn page, Halfon said: “Today, I am really pleased to announce that I have joined BPP as a senior adviser, working in skills and social mobility. After serving as MP for Harlow and minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education, it feels good to be able to continue my passion for skills.”



BPP has been approached for comment.



This is the latest post-ministerial appointment for Halfon, who last week received clearance from the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) for other paid advisory and training roles.



Halfon has also become honorary chair of the Green Construction Advisory Panel and last month was appointed a trainer for Dods Training and a senior adviser for consultancy firms Candesic and GK Strategy.



The former minister, known for his “ladder of opportunity” catchphrase to represent his work on skills and social mobility when in office, has also launched his own consultancy company: Ladder of Opportunity Consulting.



The Green Construction Advisory Panel is an initiative started and funded by Exeter College and brings employers and training organisations together to promote entry routes into green careers.



ACOBA has advised Halfon he is not allowed to lobby on behalf of any of his new employers on matters he was responsible for as minister for a period of two years from leaving office, nor can he “draw on any privileged information available from [his] time in ministerial office.”



BPP is one of the country’s largest private-sector education and training organisations, offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses alongside higher-level apprenticeships through its university and professional education companies.



The bulk of BPP’s apprenticeships are delivered through BPP Professional Education Limited. Its most popular apprenticeships include the level 7 accountancy and tax professional, level 5 coaching professional and the level 4 professional accounting or taxation technician.



Analysis of the latest available apprenticeship levy data placed BPP Professional Education Ltd as the fourth largest training provider by levy income, generating £36.7 million in 2021/22.