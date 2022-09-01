Home Latest news from FE Week
Skills reform

Revealed: 37 business groups chosen to lead local skills plans

Leading employer groups across England will write local skills improvement plans which detail how provision should change to meet labour market needs.

Leading employer groups across England will write local skills improvement plans which detail how provision should change to meet labour market needs.

1 Sep 2022, 16:49

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Local chambers of commerce dominate the field of newly appointed employer representative bodies, despite concerns from MPs that they may not be suitable to write skills plans.

The Department for Education has today confirmed the names of 37 business organisations that will become officially designated ‘employer representative bodies (ERBs)’ on Monday, September 5. They will each be responsible for producing and reporting on a local skills improvement plan (LSIP) for their area which sets out the changes needed to skills provision in their area.

There should be 38 ERBs, however no suitable organisation was found for the Cheshire and Warrington area, which has gone back out for bids today. 

When the skills and post-16 education act was going through parliament last year, MPs raised the potential for conflicts of interest in handing responsibilities on skills planning to local employer groups and the potential for LSIPs to undermine the devolved skills plans of mayoral combined authorities. Calls for mayors to take control of LSIPs for their areas were defeated.

In total, 31 of the 37 ERBs chosen are local chambers of commerce. Others include an “auto-motive cluster” representing the north east and the Federation of Small Businesses leading LSIPs in the east midlands and Cornwall. 

See below for the list in full.

However every ERB will have to “publish and maintain” a conflict of interest policy. 

A brief set of terms and conditions was published today alongside the national list of ERBs which mandates each ERB to come up with processes to exclude any employees and members “from any discussion or decision making” related to a conflict. ERBs must also immediately notify DfE if any conflict of interest is perceived or has occurred. 

ERB’s will have their performance monitored through “regular reports” as a condition of their grant funding, though the funding agreements themselves have not been published.

Funding worth £20.9 million over three years was made available to ERBs to develop LSIPs including a £50,000 start-up payment per ERB.

£96 million for providers to ‘reshape skills provision’

The DfE has also announced today how much each area in England will receive from the second round of the strategic development fund

The fund is split between capital and revenue with the aim of helping providers upgrade their training facilities and build capacity to meet the needs of their local skills improvement plans. 

The total shared across 41 areas of England is £95.9 million, with the south west receiving the largest share worth just over £14 million. The region which will receive the least is the north east, which will see £7.6 million.

In full – All confirmed designated employer representative bodies:

LSIP AreaDesignated Employer Representative Body
North EastNorth East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) Limited
North of TyneNorth East England Chamber of Commerce
Tees ValleyNorth East England Chamber of Commerce
Cheshire and WarringtonNo ERB chosen – expression of interest exercise underway
CumbriaCumbria Chamber of Commerce
Greater ManchesterGreater Manchester Chamber of Commerce
LancashireNorth & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce
Liverpool City RegionSt Helens Chamber
Hull and East YorkshireHull & Humber Chamber of Commerce
South YorkshireDoncaster Chamber of Commerce
West YorkshireWest & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce
York and North YorkshireWest & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce
Derbyshire and NottinghamshireFederation of Small Businesses
Greater LincolnshireFederation of Small Businesses
Leicester and LeicestershireEast Midlands Chamber of Commerce
South-East MidlandsNorthamptonshire Chamber of Commerce (incorporating Milton Keynes Chamber)
Stoke-on-Trent and StaffordshireStaffordshire Chamber of Commerce & Industry
The MarchesShropshire Chamber of Commerce
West Midlands & WarwickshireCoventry and Warwickshire Chamber
WorcestershireHerefordshire & Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce
Cambridgeshire and PeterboroughCambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce
Essex, Southend-on-Sea and ThurrockEssex Chamber of Commerce
HertfordshireHertfordshire Chamber of Commerce
Norfolk & SuffolkNorfolk Chambers of Commerce
Greater LondonBusiness LDN (Formally London First)
Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, West SussexSussex Chamber of Commerce
BuckinghamshireBuckinghamshire Business First
Enterprise M3 (including all of Surrey)Surrey Chambers of Commerce
Kent and MedwayKent Invicta Chamber of Commerce
OxfordshireThames Valley Chamber of Commerce Group
SolentHampshire Chamber of Commerce
Thames Valley BerkshireThames Valley Chamber of Commerce Group
Cornwall and the Isles of ScillyFederation of Small Businesses
DorsetDorset Chambers of Commerce
GloucestershireBusiness West Chambers of Commerce
Heart of the South WestDevon & Plymouth Chamber of Commerce
Swindon and WiltshireBusiness West Chamber of Commerce
West of England and North SomersetBusiness West Chamber of Commerce
Source: Department for Education

More from this theme

Funding, Skills reform

Next step in adult education funding overhaul

Over a year after plans were first proposed, DfE has released more detail on reforming adult education funding and...

Shane Chowen

Skills reform

DfE updates incorrect level 3 review impact assessment

Potential scale of the impact of the reforms has now changed

Billy Camden

Levelling Up, Skills reform

Roundtable Discussion | Learner needs should be equal to employer needs to truly level up

Watch the latest FE Week roundtable discussion, in partnership with NCFE

FE Week Reporter

Skills reform

Doubt cast on government skills reform plan by public spending watchdogs

The National Audit Office and Public Accounts Committee outline concerns over whether skills reform plans will work.

Jason Noble

Skills reform

Transparency concerns build over level 3 review ‘independent assessors’

Names of the 6 experts revealed but questions over their experience and evidence base remain

Billy Camden

Skills reform

New list of approved training providers put on ice 

'The sector hardly needs yet another bureaucratic hoop to jump through', says AELP

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.