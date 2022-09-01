Revealed: 37 business groups chosen to lead local skills plans

Leading employer groups across England will write local skills improvement plans which detail how provision should change to meet labour market needs.

Local chambers of commerce dominate the field of newly appointed employer representative bodies, despite concerns from MPs that they may not be suitable to write skills plans.

The Department for Education has today confirmed the names of 37 business organisations that will become officially designated ‘employer representative bodies (ERBs)’ on Monday, September 5. They will each be responsible for producing and reporting on a local skills improvement plan (LSIP) for their area which sets out the changes needed to skills provision in their area.

There should be 38 ERBs, however no suitable organisation was found for the Cheshire and Warrington area, which has gone back out for bids today.

When the skills and post-16 education act was going through parliament last year, MPs raised the potential for conflicts of interest in handing responsibilities on skills planning to local employer groups and the potential for LSIPs to undermine the devolved skills plans of mayoral combined authorities. Calls for mayors to take control of LSIPs for their areas were defeated.

In total, 31 of the 37 ERBs chosen are local chambers of commerce. Others include an “auto-motive cluster” representing the north east and the Federation of Small Businesses leading LSIPs in the east midlands and Cornwall.

See below for the list in full.

However every ERB will have to “publish and maintain” a conflict of interest policy.

A brief set of terms and conditions was published today alongside the national list of ERBs which mandates each ERB to come up with processes to exclude any employees and members “from any discussion or decision making” related to a conflict. ERBs must also immediately notify DfE if any conflict of interest is perceived or has occurred.

ERB’s will have their performance monitored through “regular reports” as a condition of their grant funding, though the funding agreements themselves have not been published.

Funding worth £20.9 million over three years was made available to ERBs to develop LSIPs including a £50,000 start-up payment per ERB.

£96 million for providers to ‘reshape skills provision’

The DfE has also announced today how much each area in England will receive from the second round of the strategic development fund.

The fund is split between capital and revenue with the aim of helping providers upgrade their training facilities and build capacity to meet the needs of their local skills improvement plans.

The total shared across 41 areas of England is £95.9 million, with the south west receiving the largest share worth just over £14 million. The region which will receive the least is the north east, which will see £7.6 million.

In full – All confirmed designated employer representative bodies: