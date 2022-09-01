A free FE Week and Schools Week supplement in partnership with NCFE, diving into assessment reform

Welcome to FE Week and Schools Week’s special supplement on the future of assessment!

With the first T Level results out this year, and debates ongoing about reforming GCSEs and A-levels, it’s one of the hottest topics in education around…

Post-Covid

A plethora of organisations led the charge for change to assessment following the Ofqual algorithm debacle in 2020 – and the calls have continued into 2022.

But with staff exhausted and ministers not currently in listening mode, will the various groups and projects result in change?

Find out who the movers and shakers are, what they think a post-pandemic world of assessment might look like – and all about the digital transformation already happening.

Inclusion and equity

A critical part of the future of assessment is how to best assess students with special educational needs and disabilities, and students with varying and different strengths, identities and backgrounds.

Read through top opinion pieces on this topic to find out what some of our leading educators have to say on issues of inclusion and fair play for all in the realm of assessment.

Results all round

The beauty of this supplement is that it straddles the divide between schools and FE, bringing thinkers and activities in both sectors into one space.

For instance, find out how ‘end point assessment’ is going for apprentices, with a special in-depth report on the topic.

Also read a detailed round-up with everything you need to know on GCSE, A-level and T Level results in 2022 from our news teams – including lessons learned.