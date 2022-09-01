Home Supplements

1/09/2022

A free FE Week and Schools Week supplement in partnership with NCFE, diving into assessment reform

Welcome to FE Week and Schools Week’s special supplement on the future of assessment!

With the first T Level results out this year, and debates ongoing about reforming GCSEs and A-levels, it’s one of the hottest topics in education around…

Post-Covid

A plethora of organisations led the charge for change to assessment following the Ofqual algorithm debacle in 2020 – and the calls have continued into 2022.

But with staff exhausted and ministers not currently in listening mode, will the various groups and projects result in change?

Find out who the movers and shakers are, what they think a post-pandemic world of assessment might look like – and all about the digital transformation already happening.

Inclusion and equity

A critical part of the future of assessment is how to best assess students with special educational needs and disabilities, and students with varying and different strengths, identities and backgrounds.

Read through top opinion pieces on this topic to find out what some of our leading educators have to say on issues of inclusion and fair play for all in the realm of assessment.

Results all round

The beauty of this supplement is that it straddles the divide between schools and FE, bringing thinkers and activities in both sectors into one space.

For instance, find out how ‘end point assessment’ is going for apprentices, with a special in-depth report on the topic.

Also read a detailed round-up with everything you need to know on GCSE, A-level and T Level results in 2022 from our news teams – including lessons learned.

More from this theme

Assessment
exams

Saxton: Adaptive testing could end exam tier ‘ceilings’

'What I found very difficult with tiering was having to have conversations with students and parents about ‘we just...

Will Nott

Assessment
exams

Ofqual’s 3-year plan for exams: what you need to know

Exams watchdog pledges to support the use of technology in assessments

Samantha Booth

Assessment

Only use exam board websites to access advance information, students told 

GCSE and A-level students should only access advance information about exam topics on official websites, exam boards have said,...

Samantha Booth

Assessment
a-level
Exclusive

College forced to reveal secret A-level inquiry results

The college had refused to reveal the results to staff and students up to now

Fraser Whieldon

Assessment, Higher education

‘Inclusive assessment’ is lowering spelling standards in higher education – OfS

OfS warn colleges not to downgrade English standards in the name of inclusivity.

Shane Chowen

Assessment
a-level
Exclusive

College defends keeping A-level inquiry secret amid community backlash

The college has also insisted they have kept staff in the loop on how the review has been run

Fraser Whieldon

