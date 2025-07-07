Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Apprenticeships, Ofsted

Fuel Learning energised by Ofsted ‘outstanding’

Large leadership and management provider aims to double apprentice numbers after grade one feat

Large leadership and management provider aims to double apprentice numbers after grade one feat

7 Jul 2025, 16:03

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A provider that trains over 1,000 management apprentices has scored top Ofsted marks.

Fuel Learning, which delivers to big levy-paying employers nationally, was judged ‘outstanding’ across the board in a report published today.

Inspectors praised the “tailored” learning on offer to individual apprentices, high achievement rates and “ambitious” targets that lead to “extremely satisfied” apprentices.

Ofsted did not provide any areas for improvement, which Fuel Learning CEO Ian Prentice was particularly pleased with. Prentice, who is “absolutely thrilled” with the result, said the lead inspector told him it was “one of the easiest ‘outstandings’ we’ve ever given”.

He told FE Week that when his company, which is traditionally a corporate training firm, moved into apprenticeships he wanted to do it “differently” and be “very work product focused, with a really strong focus on demonstrable return investment for organisations and the individuals”. 

Prentice said “lots of people said that that wouldn’t work” because they needed a “more formulaic approach”, but this Ofsted result is a “genuine reflection” that the delivery style adopted by Fuel works.

Fuel Learning had 1,014 apprentices during the inspection week in June. Of these, 489 were studying towards the level 3 team leader apprenticeship, 343 were studying towards level 5 operations manager apprenticeship and 182 were studying the level 7 senior leader apprenticeship. All apprentices are adults over the age of 18.

Ofsted said leaders have “high expectations of staff and apprentices”, shown by setting of “ambitious targets to drive high achievement, distinction grades and attendance”.

Leaders closely monitor performance against these targets and “take decisive action to ensure staff work towards achieving them”.

Governors also use their “extensive education and sector expertise very effectively” to test leaders’ strategy to achieve high standards. A “very high” proportion of apprentices pass their apprenticeship and achieve distinction grades.

Fuel Learning’s qualification achievement rate, for the year 2023-24, was 73.9 per cent, according to government data.

Leaders were praised by Ofsted for having a “very clear rationale for the curriculums they provide”. Staff combine coaching, facilitation and online learning “skilfully so that apprentices experience a rich and extensive curriculum”, the report said.

Prentice wants to double apprentices

Staff also receive “frequent and extensive” training to continuously develop their teaching and sector skills. 

Ofsted added that the quality of education that apprentices receive is “exceptional”, and apprentices develop “substantial new knowledge, skills and behaviours that have a positive impact at work”.

Managers and staff identify apprentices with additional learning needs or disabilities, and support staff meet frequently with these apprentices to closely monitor their progress. 

Inspectors said apprentices are “extremely satisfied with the education and training they receive”. They have “very clearly defined long-term and intermediate career goals that are agreed with their employer and the provider staff”.

Prentice said he wants to grow the number of Fuel’s apprentices to around 2,000. But he admitted the government’s level 7 reforms, which defunds apprenticeships at master’s level for those aged 22 and older from January 2026, will have an impact.

He labelled the policy as a “shocking decision” and will mean a switch of level 7 delivery to commercial programmes. He said his company is also about to pivot to the level 6 chartered manager degree standard in a bid to fill the gap.

Prentice lastly praised his “small” but “highly specialist” team for being “rigorous in our standards and performance levels”.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships

Foundation apprenticeship success could ‘add risk’

This year's record apprenticeships budget is under pressure

Shane Chowen

Apprenticeships

Assessment reforms ‘just a correction’, says Bauckham

New apprenticeship assessments solve 'problems' with current EPA model

Shane Chowen

Apprenticeships
Long read

Banter, firework emails and power ‘grab’ defended by ex-SFA chief in Marples trial

Sir Peter Lauener was cross-examined for 2 days. Here’s what we learned…

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

DfE agrees ‘transitional period’ for new off the job policy

Four-month grace period for 39 apprenticeships with revised off-the-job training hours follows sector concerns

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *