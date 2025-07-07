Fuel Learning energised by Ofsted ‘outstanding’

Large leadership and management provider aims to double apprentice numbers after grade one feat

A provider that trains over 1,000 management apprentices has scored top Ofsted marks.

Fuel Learning, which delivers to big levy-paying employers nationally, was judged ‘outstanding’ across the board in a report published today.

Inspectors praised the “tailored” learning on offer to individual apprentices, high achievement rates and “ambitious” targets that lead to “extremely satisfied” apprentices.

Ofsted did not provide any areas for improvement, which Fuel Learning CEO Ian Prentice was particularly pleased with. Prentice, who is “absolutely thrilled” with the result, said the lead inspector told him it was “one of the easiest ‘outstandings’ we’ve ever given”.

He told FE Week that when his company, which is traditionally a corporate training firm, moved into apprenticeships he wanted to do it “differently” and be “very work product focused, with a really strong focus on demonstrable return investment for organisations and the individuals”.

Prentice said “lots of people said that that wouldn’t work” because they needed a “more formulaic approach”, but this Ofsted result is a “genuine reflection” that the delivery style adopted by Fuel works.

Fuel Learning had 1,014 apprentices during the inspection week in June. Of these, 489 were studying towards the level 3 team leader apprenticeship, 343 were studying towards level 5 operations manager apprenticeship and 182 were studying the level 7 senior leader apprenticeship. All apprentices are adults over the age of 18.

Ofsted said leaders have “high expectations of staff and apprentices”, shown by setting of “ambitious targets to drive high achievement, distinction grades and attendance”.

Leaders closely monitor performance against these targets and “take decisive action to ensure staff work towards achieving them”.

Governors also use their “extensive education and sector expertise very effectively” to test leaders’ strategy to achieve high standards. A “very high” proportion of apprentices pass their apprenticeship and achieve distinction grades.

Fuel Learning’s qualification achievement rate, for the year 2023-24, was 73.9 per cent, according to government data.

Leaders were praised by Ofsted for having a “very clear rationale for the curriculums they provide”. Staff combine coaching, facilitation and online learning “skilfully so that apprentices experience a rich and extensive curriculum”, the report said.

Prentice wants to double apprentices

Staff also receive “frequent and extensive” training to continuously develop their teaching and sector skills.

Ofsted added that the quality of education that apprentices receive is “exceptional”, and apprentices develop “substantial new knowledge, skills and behaviours that have a positive impact at work”.

Managers and staff identify apprentices with additional learning needs or disabilities, and support staff meet frequently with these apprentices to closely monitor their progress.

Inspectors said apprentices are “extremely satisfied with the education and training they receive”. They have “very clearly defined long-term and intermediate career goals that are agreed with their employer and the provider staff”.

Prentice said he wants to grow the number of Fuel’s apprentices to around 2,000. But he admitted the government’s level 7 reforms, which defunds apprenticeships at master’s level for those aged 22 and older from January 2026, will have an impact.

He labelled the policy as a “shocking decision” and will mean a switch of level 7 delivery to commercial programmes. He said his company is also about to pivot to the level 6 chartered manager degree standard in a bid to fill the gap.

Prentice lastly praised his “small” but “highly specialist” team for being “rigorous in our standards and performance levels”.