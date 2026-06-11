Giving his students a virtual reality check

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe My senses tell me I’m in Sizewell nuclear power station, jumping into a reactor and splitting atoms with my fingertips. But I’m actually standing in a dark, windowless lecture theatre, lit up by four giant screens at Eastern Education Group’s extended reality lab in Suffolk, wearing a headset to discover how nuclear energy ends up in our homes. The group’s suave chief executive, Nikos Savvas, is deploying the latest tech wizardry across his group to create virtual replicas of working environments, to give learners hands-on workplace experiences without having to leave their campuses. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.