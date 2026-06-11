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12 June 2026

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Giving his students a virtual reality check

Eastern Education Group chief executive Nikos Savvas believes technology will improve education – and he’s not afraid to fail in his quest for success

Jessica Hill

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The focus needs to be ‘how do you create a better society’, not ‘how do you pass exams better’

Nikos Savvas, CEO, Eastern Education Group

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My senses tell me I’m in Sizewell nuclear power station, jumping into a reactor and splitting atoms with my fingertips.

But I’m actually standing in a dark, windowless lecture theatre, lit up by four giant screens at Eastern Education Group’s extended reality lab in Suffolk, wearing a headset to discover how nuclear energy ends up in our homes.

The group’s suave chief executive, Nikos Savvas, is deploying the latest tech wizardry across his group to create virtual replicas of working environments, to give learners hands-on workplace experiences without having to leave their campuses.

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