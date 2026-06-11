Insider wins promotion to lead FE college group

A deputy principal will step up to replace chief executive Craig Hodgson when he retires from Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG).

Shelley Brown was chosen as the college group’s next leader following a two-day recruitment process.

She will take over in January at the group which has 12,000 learners and an annual income of around £58 million.

Brown, who is deputy principal for young people, joined the NSCG’s predecessor Newcastle-under-Lyme College as a lecturer in sport and exercise science 23 years ago.

She has previously held roles including director of curriculum and head of faculty, vocational skills.

Chair of governors Simon Leech said Brown’s appointment as “one of our own” was proof of the college group’s internal strength.

He added: “Over her 23-year tenure, Shelley has built exceptional relationships with our staff, students and partners.

“Craig sets a remarkably high bar, but Shelley possesses the proven leadership and expertise to ensure NSCG remains one of the top-performing general further education colleges in the country.

“We are excited for the future and wish her every success in her new role.”

Brown said: “Further education has the unique power to transform lives and after a career dedicated to the sector, that is still what drives me every day.

“I feel incredibly proud and privileged to take on the leadership of NSCG.

“Following in Craig’s footsteps is an honour, and I want to thank him for his exceptional leadership.

“NSCG is a genuinely special place and I look forward to continuing to work alongside our brilliant staff and partners to keep delivering the outstanding education and opportunities our region deserves”.

NSCG was formed in 2016 by the merger of Newcastle-under Lyme College and Stafford College.

It is based on three main sites in Staffordshire: Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stafford and Leek.

The college group achieved an ‘outstanding’ grade in its last two Ofsted inspections, with inspectors praising leaders’ passion and staff for being “excellent role models”.

Its most recent accounts show a financial surplus of £2.6 million in 2024-25.

Hodgson, who was vice principal for finance at the group before becoming principal in July 2022, said he felt “incredibly lucky” to have worked alongside fantastic learners and a truly amazing staff team.

He added: “I am absolutely delighted to hand over the reins to Shelley. Having worked closely with her for the last 23 years, I know first-hand her sector expertise and her relentless drive to achieve the absolute best for our students.

“She is exactly the right person to take the college forward.”