Skip to content
11 June 2026

Insider wins promotion to lead FE college group

Deputy principal to become NSCG chief exec after 23 years climbing the ranks

Josh Mellor

More from this author
3 min read
|

See comments

A deputy principal will step up to replace chief executive Craig Hodgson when he retires from Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG).

Shelley Brown was chosen as the college group’s next leader following a two-day recruitment process.

She will take over in January at the group which has 12,000 learners and an annual income of around £58 million.

Brown, who is deputy principal for young people, joined the NSCG’s predecessor Newcastle-under-Lyme College as a lecturer in sport and exercise science 23 years ago.

She has previously held roles including director of curriculum and head of faculty, vocational skills.

Chair of governors Simon Leech said Brown’s appointment as “one of our own” was proof of the college group’s internal strength.

He added: “Over her 23-year tenure, Shelley has built exceptional relationships with our staff, students and partners.

“Craig sets a remarkably high bar, but Shelley possesses the proven leadership and expertise to ensure NSCG remains one of the top-performing general further education colleges in the country.

“We are excited for the future and wish her every success in her new role.”

Brown said: “Further education has the unique power to transform lives and after a career dedicated to the sector, that is still what drives me every day.

“I feel incredibly proud and privileged to take on the leadership of NSCG.

“Following in Craig’s footsteps is an honour, and I want to thank him for his exceptional leadership.

“NSCG is a genuinely special place and I look forward to continuing to work alongside our brilliant staff and partners to keep delivering the outstanding education and opportunities our region deserves”.

NSCG was formed in 2016 by the merger of Newcastle-under Lyme College and Stafford College.

It is based on three main sites in Staffordshire: Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stafford and Leek.

The college group achieved an ‘outstanding’ grade in its last two Ofsted inspections, with inspectors praising leaders’ passion and staff for being “excellent role models”.

Its most recent accounts show a financial surplus of £2.6 million in 2024-25.

Hodgson, who was vice principal for finance at the group before becoming principal in July 2022, said he felt “incredibly lucky” to have worked alongside fantastic learners and a truly amazing staff team.

He added: “I am absolutely delighted to hand over the reins to Shelley. Having worked closely with her for the last 23 years, I know first-hand her sector expertise and her relentless drive to achieve the absolute best for our students.

“She is exactly the right person to take the college forward.”

Share

Explore more on these topics

Colleges

No Comments

More from this topic

Post-16 students trail schools in mental health teams rollout

New data shows 42% of post-16 learners are covered compared with 79% of secondary pupils
23h | Colleges

Three colleges land share of £80m defence skills fund

The funding will create extra defence-focused course places and new facilities
1d | Colleges

Recent articles in news

Simon Bartley: a champion of skills and young people
1h

Cambridge fined £875k for automated test blunder
6h | Assessment

Adult skills funding 2026-27: rule changes you need to know
23h | Adult education
Early Access

Member early access content

Post-16 students trail schools in mental health teams rollout
23h | Colleges

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Director of Finance
1w Barnet and Southgate College

Deputy Head of School – Construction and Motor Vehicle/Motorcycle
2 Apr 2026 Carshalton College

Teacher of Vocational Graphics
2 Apr 2026 Runshaw College

Maths & Digital Skills Teacher
2 Apr 2026 Novus

Sponsored

Browse more news

Three colleges land share of £80m defence skills fund

1d | Colleges

Treasury reviewing college free meals freeze but offers no VAT decision timetable

1d | Colleges

DWP launches hunt for 25 jobs guarantee national delivery partners

2d | Young people

CITB launches fast-track apprenticeship ‘hub’ grants

2d | Apprenticeships

New post-16 SEND inclusion cash revealed

5d | Inclusion