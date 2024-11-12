College celebrates second consecutive Ofsted ‘outstanding’

West Midlands group praised for 'strong' contribution to skills needs and 'role model' teachers

A West Midlands college group has been judged ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for the second consecutive time.

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group achieved grade ones across the board in an inspection report published today which lauded staff as “excellent role models” praised leaders’ “passion”.

The group, formed in 2016 through a merger between Newcastle-under-Lyme College and Stafford College, was the first college to receive ‘outstanding’ under Ofsted’s reformed inspection framework in 2019.

Craig Hodgson, principal and CEO of NSCG, said this latest inspection was an “intense week for everyone involved”, adding that his team “wouldn’t have been able to achieve what we did without our students, apprentices, governors, employers and wider civic partners, who gave us their full support throughout, each playing an important part in the final outcome”.

He added: “I am so pleased that Ofsted Inspectors experienced first-hand what I see from our students, apprentices and staff every single day – a warm and welcoming environment where learners are motivated and enthusiastic and staff demonstrate creativity, energy and passion in all that they do.”

At the time of inspection, 6,293 learners aged 16 to 18, 535 adults, 1,003 apprentices and 203 learners with high needs were studying at the college. This includes 600 T Level students.

Inspectors found that NSCG makes a “strong” contribution to meeting skills needs – an area that Ofsted has been judging since 2022.

Leaders and managers have “exceptional links with local employers, universities and regional business groups”, the report said, adding that they “collaborate effectively with partners and are agile in the way they create a challenging curriculum to help learners achieve ambitious career goals”.

Leaders have also developed a curriculum which “strongly reflects the knowledge and skills required in the local skills improvement plan”.

Inspectors found that teachers create “highly supportive, calm and highly aspirational environments in which learners and apprentices thrive”.

Staff are “excellent role models; they are professional, friendly, incredibly supportive and work tirelessly to meet the needs of learners and apprentices”, the report said.

It added: “Teachers demonstrate creativity, energy and passion for their subjects through the wide range of additional activities they include within the curriculum. These experiences inspire learners to produce excellent work.”

Ofsted also found that teachers ensure that learners with additional learning needs “receive the support or adaptations to the curriculum that they need to make substantial progress”.

Learners feel “safe” at NSCG. New students “benefit from exceptional transition arrangements, which swiftly make them feel comfortable and familiar in new surroundings”.

Hodgson said: “A heartfelt thank you to our dedicated and talented staff team for their relentless pursuit of excellence, and for consistently upholding the high standards that make NSCG such a special place to learn and work – I’m delighted that these efforts have once again been recognised by Ofsted.”