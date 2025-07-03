Burnley College inflated achievement rates, Ofsted reveals

A college that boasts to be the “number one” in the country for achievement rates “misled” students and parents by inflating their data, a critical Ofsted report has revealed, a day after the long-serving principal quit.

Inspectors slammed leaders and governors for “too long” not questioning “exceptionally high” achievement rates, after finding that Burnley college had submitted inaccurate individualised learner records.

This deceived the local community about how well learners achieved.

The report, which downgraded the college to a ‘requires improvement’ rating, comes just a day after FE Week revealed that principal Karen Buchanan officially resigned from her post.

Buchanan mysteriously disappeared from the college for “personal reasons” just before Ofsted came knocking back in March. Inspectors revisited the college in June.

Karen Buchanan resigned as principal yesterday

The college later suspended Buchanan pending an investigation, but refused to reveal the nature of the probe.

Burnley College claims on its website that it is the “number one” college in England for 16 to 18 achievement rates on the government’s most recently published achievement rates table in March 2024, and claims to have held the position since 2018.

In an extraordinarily worded report by the watchdog today, Burnley College was rated ‘good’ in five out of eight areas, ‘outstanding’ in two areas and ‘requires improvement’ for its leadership and management, triggering an overall grade three rating. The college achieved a grade two rating at its last full inspection in 2021.

Inspectors noted that some leaders and governors had very recently “proactively” reported concerns of inaccurate data to the Department for Education and the FE Commissioner.

The report said: “Inaccurate individualised learner records were submitted by the provider which inflated the qualification achievement rates for young learners on level 3 vocational and A-level courses. This misled key stakeholders, such as learners, parents and the local community about how well learners achieved.”

Although governors have “extensive” professional expertise, the watchdog criticised them for having limited FE experience.

Ofsted also said governors and leaders did not have “robust enough” internal policies and processes to manage the risk of inaccurate achievement data.

“For too long, those responsible for leading and governing Burnley College did not question exceptionally high achievement rates”, the report stated.

Inspectors recommended the college “strengthen” the governing board with people with FE experience.

At the time of Buchanan’s suspension, the college appointed deputy principal Kate Wallace as interim principal.

Buchanan began working at Burnley College in 1986 as a part-time lecturer and became deputy principal in 2011 before leading the college in 2018.

Strong skills contributions and ambitious curriculum

Ofsted inspected the college between March 11 and 14 and then again between June 4 to 5.

With nearly 6,400 students enrolled at the time of inspection, inspectors praised learners’ diligent attitude to their education and teachers’ high expectations of learners.

The report said that most learners and apprentices have good attendance, bar a few courses where attendance remains “too low”.

Ofsted said most young learners achieve their qualifications and move on to higher education or employment.

Adult learners achieve “very well” and most apprentices achieve their apprenticeship, but only a “small” proportion achieve merit or distinction grades.

The inspection team also rated the college for making a “strong” contribution to meeting local skills needs.

The report also applauded the college for planning ambitious curriculums but pointed out that the level three curriculum for young learners has not been ambitious enough.

But inspectors said in previous years, “too many” young learners were “incorrectly dropped down to one-year courses when they did not complete their two-year course. They did not gain the qualifications they set out to achieve”.

They added that leaders have recently reorganised and planned the curriculums to mitigate this and get more learners to complete their full two-year level 3 course.

Burnley College has been contacted for comment.