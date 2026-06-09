DWP launches hunt for 25 jobs guarantee national delivery partners

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Applications have opened for organisations to deliver the government’s national jobs guarantee, with ministers expecting the scheme to support more than 90,000 long-term unemployed young people across Great Britain.

The subsidised work programme for 18 to 24-year-olds who have claimed universal credit for more than 18 months will expand from six pilot areas to 25 regions from November. The rollout is expected to run for two years, with the option of a one-year extension.

A five-week grant application window opened today and will run until July 13, with organisations specialising in employment, skills, youth services and wraparound support invited to bid.

Ministers now expect the scheme to support up to 90,000 young people, up from previous estimates of around 55,000.

Announcing the application window opening, work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden said: “This national rollout marks a significant step in delivering our commitment to every young person that they have the opportunity to succeed.”

He added that he was “grateful” to the six organisations delivering the first phase of the jobs guarantee in six areas of the country, who worked “at pace” to achieve the first job starts in May.

Delivery partners will receive between £2,150 and £2,650 per participant, while the government will separately cover employers’ costs for 25 hours a week at the national minimum wage for six months, as well as up to £250 in onboarding costs.

According to guidance documents, areas including Birmingham, Solihull and Coventry, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire are expected to see demand of up to 4,200 young people recruited onto the programme.

Areas with the highest projected demand could receive grants worth up to £11 million over the initial two-year rollout.

Referrals, which can only come through Jobcentres, are expected to begin in November, with the final funded employment placements due to start by May 2028.

It comes amid growing concern over Britain’s rising number of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET), with estimates suggesting the total has exceeded one million for the first time in 13 years.

Delivery partners could include specialist support organisations, charities, local authorities and mayoral strategic authorities.

Organisations may also partner or subcontract in a region, provided a single lead organisation is identified for each of the 25 areas.

The Growth Company and Reed in Partnership, both existing phase one delivery partners, have already published advertisements seeking organisations to join them in bids for the national rollout.

‘Meaningful paid work’

Department for Work and Pensions guidance states that delivery partners will be responsible for sourcing “meaningful paid work” opportunities, matching suitable young people to employers and providing wraparound support and training throughout placements.

Jobs must include a clear description of duties and responsibilities, appropriate supervision and opportunities to develop skills. They must not displace existing employees.

The guidance also limits the number of jobs guarantee participants an employer can host. Organisations with 10 to 49 permanent employees, for example, may recruit one participant for every four full-time employees, up to a maximum of six participants at any one time.

If a participant leaves before completing six months, delivery partners will be expected to try to re-engage them. Where that is not possible and they have completed less than four months in work, partners must attempt to find them another job through the scheme.

The guidance also confirms that apprenticeships may be offered through the guarantee “where appropriate”, provided delivery partners are satisfied that the option is suitable for the individual.