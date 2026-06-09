Three colleges land share of £80m defence skills fund

Become a member to listen to this article

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

Three FE colleges have won a share of an £80 million government fund to increase defence-related education places and improved facilities.

The colleges are part of a group of 24 institutions, mostly universities, that have been awarded funding over the next five academic years from the Ministry of Defence.

All three colleges have already been awarded a share of defence technical excellence college funding: City College Plymouth, Lincoln College, and Yeovil College.

Around £50 million of the £80 million will involve grants that ministers hope will create 2,400 new student places in defence-focused courses such as engineering and computing, at level 4 and above.

The remaining £30 million is capital funding for new, “cutting edge” teaching facilities.

The funding will be distributed via the Office for Students’ (OfS) strategic priorities grant.

The Ministry of Defence said the funding will be focused on areas such as cyber security, robotics, autonomous technology, aerospace engineering and advanced manufacturing.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP said: “We are creating more opportunities for young people across the UK to learn new skills and secure good, well-paid jobs in defence.

“This funding will see 24 superb universities and colleges offer more students places to learn these skills of the future.

“We know our outstanding Armed Forces are only as strong as the industry that stands behind them, and through this investment we’re strengthening our national security and helping drive defence as an engine for growth.”

According to the OfS, which ran the grant competition in February and March this year, the programme funding will support “increased growth” in student places and can cover £7,000 per place on higher cost provision.

Programme funding will start from the 2026-27 academic year and support new cohorts starting each year 2028-29.

The capital funding will be available for three years, ending 2028-29.

In awarding the funding, the OfS was asked to take into account how bidders would increase students on the target courses, alignment with local skills improvement plans, and links to the defence industry.

The £80 million is part of a wider defence industrial strategy skills package, worth £182 million, which also includes, £50 million to set up five defence technical excellence colleges.