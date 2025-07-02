Burnley College principal resigns amid investigation

Burnley College’s principal Karen Buchanan has resigned – months after she was mysteriously suspended, FE Week can reveal.

Staff were told today that Buchanan, who has worked at the college for almost 40 years, has officially stood down.

Buchanan left in March ahead of an Ofsted inspection for “personal reasons”. The college later announced she had been suspended pending an investigation. The reasons for her departure have still not been disclosed.

Burnley College today confirmed to FE Week that Buchanan has resigned from her position and “is currently serving her notice”.

The spokesperson added: “We naturally cannot comment on that investigation whilst it is ongoing.”

University and College Union (UCU) general secretary Jo Grady said: “Karen Buchanan’s exit from Burnley College cannot come soon enough, but the new senior leadership team has much to do to restore the workforce’s faith.

“The investigation must be comprehensive, and its findings made public, including the real reason for the principal’s departure. Until then, staff will rightly remain concerned about the strategic leadership of the college.”

Staff representatives previously told FE Week they were “left in the dark” about who was running the college.

The college later confirmed they had appointed deputy principal Kate Wallace as interim principal.

In a statement released last month, the college said Buchanan had been suspended, stressing that the move was “in line with its normal policies and procedures to ensure a fair and transparent process”.

Buchanan began working at Burnley College in 1986 as a part-time lecturer and became deputy principal in 2011 before leading the college in 2018.

The 10,000-student college is in a financially healthy position according to its latest 2023-24 accounts, which show a £1.9 million surplus, £21.5 million in reserves and an ‘outstanding’ financial health rating.

Almost 700 people are employed at the college which was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in 2021, and last year self-assessed as ‘outstanding’ on the watchdog’s scale.

Its 2025 inspection outcome has not yet been published.

Burnley College boasts on its website that it is the “number one” college in England for 16 to 18 achievement rates on the government’s most recently published achievement rates table in March 2024, and claims to have held the position since 2018.

Burnley College was approached for comment.