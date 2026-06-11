Former DfE civil servant appointed DWP permanent secretary

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Dame Sarah Healey has been named as the Department for Work and Pensions’ next permanent secretary.

She is set to transfer from the same position in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in August to replace Sir Peter Schofield, who has held the role since 2018.

Healey will be in charge of leading DWP’s welfare reforms, changes to UK pensions and overhauling employment opportunities to young people.

Schofield has dedicated 35 years to the civil service and will leave next month.

Prior to her overseeing the MHCLG department, Healey was permanent secretary of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) for four years, looking after initiatives such as the online safety act and the Birmingham 2022 commonwealth games.

Healey is a career civil servant, having worked across government departments since 2001. She began in former prime minister Tony Blair’s number 10 strategy unit fresh out of university.

She has also previously worked in the Department for Education as a director of education funding and strategy.

Healey was a senior DfE civil servant leading the tail-end of the Conservative government’s ‘building schools for the future’ investment programme, half of which was procured under the controversial private finance initiative.

Healey was also a key leader in the Cabinet Office where she oversaw the development of economic and domestic policy following Brexit negotiations.

Last year she was awarded a damehood for her career in public service.

Work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sarah Healey as permanent secretary of DWP. She has an outstanding record across government, and that experience is exactly what’s needed as we work to support people to realise their potential at every stage of life – providing opportunities to those who can work and security for those who cannot.

“Sarah will take forward our agenda to improve outcomes for customers through modern, connected, personalised services. I’d also like to pay tribute to Peter Schofield for his extraordinary commitment to public service over 35 years and wish him all the best for the future.”

Healey said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as permanent secretary of DWP. The department touches millions of lives and I am excited by the opportunity to lead its ambitious reform agenda.

“I leave MHCLG with great pride in what we have accomplished together in the last three years, and sincere thanks to my colleagues there for their outstanding commitment and professionalism.”