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13 June 2026

King’s birthday honours 2026: Damehood for ex-FE commissioner Shelagh Legrave

More than 30 FE leaders recognised for services to education and skills, including college finance guru Julian Gravatt

Anviksha Patel

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Shelagh Legrave (left) and Julian Gravatt (right) awarded birthday honours this year

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Former FE commissioner Shelagh Legrave has been made a dame in the King’s birthday honour list.

She is one of 32 people honoured from the FE sector, including five college principals and the Association of Colleges deputy chief executive Julian Gravatt.

Two CBEs, six OBEs, 21 MBEs and two British Empire Medals have been handed out for services to further education, skills, and apprenticeships.

Dame Shelagh, who left the FE commissioner role at the end of 2025 and led Chichester College Group for over a decade, said she was “deeply honoured and humbled” by the award.

She said: “Throughout my career, including my time as FE commissioner for England, I have worked alongside exceptional colleagues, leaders, governors, lecturers, and support staff whose dedication transforms lives every day and who have made this honour possible.

“I am hugely appreciative of the outstanding work of the further education sector and of everyone who continues to champion opportunity, aspiration, and excellence in education.”

CBEs were awarded to Thomas Goldman, a deputy director of strategic finance at the Department for Education, and Jonathan Yates, executive director of the Youth Endowment Fund and Ofsted board member. Yates was also a policy adviser under former education secretary Damian Hinds.

OBEs were picked up by several college governing chairs, including current Waltham Forest College’s Paul Butler.

Butler also holds roles with the Association of Colleges and the Education Training Foundation, advising colleges on governance and community development.

He said: “This award is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to the dedication and passion of the entire Waltham Forest College community and a very special and dedicated group of staff and governors. Our shared commitment to creating opportunities, raising aspirations, inclusion, empowering learners and giving hope has been the driving force behind every initiative.”

AoC deputy chief executive Julian Gravatt said he was “surprised and grateful” to be awarded an OBE for services to further education.

Gravatt joined the AoC as director of funding in 2003 but began working in college finance in the early 90s.

“I was told in 1992 that taking a job at Lewisham College was a very bad career move, but I’ve enjoyed the last 34 years in further education and my work at the Association of Colleges immensely because the vast majority of people I’ve worked with have been purposeful, productive and pleasant.”

MBEs went to multiple college leaders, including Sally Alexander, CEO and group principal of Milton Keynes College Group and Mark Dale, principal of Portland College, a specialist college in Nottinghamshire.

Alexander said her MBE was a reflection of her colleagues, partners and learners that she was privileged to work alongside throughout her career.

She added: “I have always believed that further education is nothing if it is not at the heart of our communities. It has the power to change lives, create opportunity and bring people together, and I am proud to be part of that every day.”

Mark Dale principal of Portland College

Dale said the MBE came in his 20th year at the Portland charity.

“For me and many who are involved with Portland it is more than a job or an education course, it is practically a way of life. Our wonderful staff, volunteers, learners, residents and their parents and carers all work together to make the world a more inclusive place,” he said.

“To me, this honour feels like something we have achieved together, not mine alone.”

Multiple civil servants were also recognised for their contribution to skills policy and services to education. MBEs were handed to DfE 16 to 19 policy manager Elisabeth Baines and Plymouth City Council skills lead Emma Hewitt.

Apprenticeship champions were also awarded MBEs such as George Fleming, chair of Fleming Agri Products, Gary Stevens, chair of Focus SB, and Heather Frankham, who founded Bud Systems and Lifetime Training Group.

Polly Harrow

Meanwhile, Kirklees College assistant principal and DfE’s FE student support champion Polly Harrow was also bestowed an MBE.

Harrow said the award was a “wonderful” way to be recognised for her campaign to embed trauma informed and restorative practices in FE colleges.

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