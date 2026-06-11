Simon Bartley: a champion of skills and young people

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Tributes from across the world have been paid to Simon Bartley, the former chief executive of UK Skills and president of WorldSkills International, who died last month aged 68.

Bartley, who led WorldSkills International from 2011 to 2019, was remembered by the UK and global skills community as a champion of vocational excellence, a generous colleague and a tireless advocate who inspired young people and heads of government.

Marion Plant, chair of WorldSkills UK, said Bartley played a “pivotal role” in bringing the global WorldSkills competition to London in 2011, and hailed his passion, commitment to skills and “infectious enthusiasm”.

“His dedication to creating opportunities for young people and championing excellence in skills leaves a lasting legacy,” she said. “He will be greatly missed.”

Champion for young people

Chris Humphries, who was chair of UK Skills when Bartley was appointed chief executive in 2007, said his former colleague had “a passion and belief in the importance of skills and technical and vocational education for industry”.

“He knew that without an adequate supply of those skills, companies were going to struggle, and he was always passionate about it to the point where his support for young people became a dominant feature of his life,” Humphries said.

He described Bartley as a “real champion for young people” and highlighted his role in driving the creation of the WorldSkills Champions Trust, now a global network of young professionals promoting skills and inspiring others.

“For WorldSkills International, placing young people right at the centre of the voices that champion skills around the world, he never lost that,” Humphries said. “He kept it up until the very end.”

Humphries added that Bartley “really knew how to stride the world stage” when speaking to government leaders about skills.

‘Sparkling’ personality

Donald Tong, official delegate for WorldSkills Hong Kong, said Bartley’s impact on the WorldSkills family had been “profound and lasting”.

He added that Bartley would be remembered not only for his “professionalism, integrity, and leadership”, but also for his “generosity of spirit” and belief in the potential of every young person.

Aurélia Ruetsch, former director at WorldSkills France, described Bartley as a “true pillar of WorldSkills” who led with “conviction, warmth, and an unwavering belief in the power of skills”.

She recalled his pride and energy when announcing France’s successful bid to host WorldSkills Lyon 2024, saying his legacy would remain “deeply woven into the history of WorldSkills”.

Dita Traidas, a former WorldSkills Europe president, said Bartley was a “sparkling, motivated and convincing personality”, an orator and passionate leader able to captivate and inspire those around him.

Tributes were also sent from Kuwait, Canada, Switzerland and Croatia. WorldSkills Kuwait said Bartley’s belief in young people “touched communities far beyond his own”.

FE roots

In an FE Week profile in 2012, Bartley recalled it was at his local FE college, while studying for resits, that he first experienced what he considered top-quality teaching. He said the support of outstanding college teachers reignited his passion for learning and helped him progress to Durham University, where he studied engineering science and management.

He later completed a master’s degree in management science and became a chartered engineer, a member of the Institution of Civil Engineers and a fellow of City & Guilds.

Bartley began his career in engineering, working on major projects including the British Library and Heathrow Airport, before joining C J Bartley & Co Ltd, the electrical contracting business founded by his great-grandfather. He later became managing director and then chair of the family firm.

His route into WorldSkills followed family footsteps. His father had been involved in UK Skills, the organisation then responsible for the UK’s participation in the international competition. Bartley joined the team bidding to bring the 2011 competition to the UK in 2006, later becoming chief executive of UK Skills, now WorldSkills UK.

He sought to counter snobbery directed towards apprenticeships and vocational routes, telling FE Week that the idea of apprenticeships being for “thickos” needed to be dispelled from parents’ thinking.

He also chaired Providence Row, a charity supporting homeless people in London, and was master of two City of London livery companies. He was awarded an OBE in the 2015 Queen’s birthday honours for voluntary and charitable services.

Bartley is survived by his wife, Christine, their three sons, James, Philip and Joe, and grandson, Oscar.

A memorial service will be held at Jesuit Church of the Immaculate Conception in Mayfair, London, on 17 June at 2pm.