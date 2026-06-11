Regions face a downhill march in bootcamp funding

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Funding for devolved areas to run skills bootcamps has been cut by more than half this financial year, data suggests. Allocations for the 41 areas responsible for commissioning the short courses – including the Greater London Authority, mayoral combined authorities and some local authorities – fell by 55 per cent in April, from £251 million to £112 million. While the Department for Work and Pensions privately informed most areas of their 2026-27 allocations in January, it only published the figures in full last week. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.