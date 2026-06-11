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12 June 2026

Regions face a downhill march in bootcamp funding

Allocations drop 55% but DWP says it may spend more not less on short courses

Josh Mellor

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Funding for devolved areas to run skills bootcamps has been cut by more than half this financial year, data suggests.

Allocations for the 41 areas responsible for commissioning the short courses – including the Greater London Authority, mayoral combined authorities and some local authorities – fell by 55 per cent in April, from £251 million to £112 million.

While the Department for Work and Pensions privately informed most areas of their 2026-27 allocations in January, it only published the figures in full last week.

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