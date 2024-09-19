Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Two-thirds of skills bootcamp learners don’t get a positive job outcome, delayed data suggests

Results data for 2021-22 has finally been published

Results data for 2021-22 has finally been published

19 Sep 2024, 10:28

Almost two-thirds of skills bootcamp learners failed to achieve a positive job outcome in the second year of the flagship programme’s rollout.

New government data, finally published today for the 2021-22 financial year, also shows almost two in five bootcamp starters from this cohort dropped out before the end of their course.

The figures are for the second wave of the bootcamps training programme, which involve a combination of training, work experience and a guaranteed job interview over a period of up to 16 weeks. 

Despite being funded with more than half a billion pounds between 2020 and 2025, little is known about whether the programme is effective in helping people progress in their career or move into a new sector as timely outcomes data isn’t published.

Today’s Department for Education data release shows there were 18,110 skills bootcamps starts between April 2021 and March 2022.

Of those, 11,260 (62 per cent) completed the course and 6,480 (36 per cent) reported “positive outcomes”.

Positive outcomes can include a participant becoming self-employed with new opportunities, continuing in current employment with new or increased responsibilities, brand new employment or a participant gaining a new role with their current employer.

More to follow…

