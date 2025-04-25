Local leaders in some parts of the country will continue bootcamps for other sectors

National skills bootcamp contracts will only be extended for courses in the construction sector, the government has told providers.

In an update email, the Department for Education said it would only “continue to fund” contracts procured via its national dynamic purchasing system in construction.

A separate email to bootcamp providers for other sectors such as digital, health and care confirmed contracts will not be extended.

The nationally contracted construction courses – which include skills such as groundworks, bricklaying, carpentry and heat pump installation – will be funded with £100 million for 35,000 learners, confirmed during the Chancellor’s Spring Statement last month.

On Thursday, the DfE’s work-based learning directorate sent an email to providers with existing contracts saying they have until May 9 to request an extension that will be capped at 50 per cent of the original contract value.

Meanwhile, providers of non-construction bootcamps were told: “We are grateful for the key role you play in upskilling and reskilling adults, and for your contribution and commitment to adult skills training, and will be continuing to work with you to support you to maximise completions and outcomes in your contract.”

New contracts start in August

Officials hope to reach a decision on construction bootcamps “by the end of June” with training to start in August and complete by March 31 next year at the latest.

Mark Dawe, chief executive of bootcamp provider The Skills Network, which does not provide construction bootcamps, said: “While not a surprise, it is disappointing that such a popular programme will not be supported on a national basis when we have thousands of learners who we’re now unable to support.”

The DfE update said extensions will only be available to providers that hit 50 per cent of their target starts, have dropout rates of 15 per cent or less, and an 80 per cent or above completion rate.

However, it has chosen not to require a minimum level of positive job outcomes such as gaining a new role or new or increased responsibilities, which are a key measure of bootcamps’ success.

The national contracts, awarded via a dynamic purchasing system, were worth over half a billion pounds between 2022 and 2025.

Locally funded bootcamps continue

Bootcamps commissioning for other sectors, such as creative industries or digital, will continue to be funded locally, via ringfenced grants that the DfE hands to mayoral combined authorities, the Greater London Authority and some local authorities.

However, although grants to each authority were confirmed ahead of the current financial year, procurement is at different stages of planning or delivery across the country.

Ian Ross, chief executive officer of bootcamp provider Whitehead-Ross Education, said: “With many local authorities yet to release their skills bootcamps tenders, we’re going to see a postcode lottery with some parts of the country having no skills bootcamps provision in place until the summer.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “Skills Bootcamps remain an important part of government-funded skills provision and we recently committed £100 million of additional funding for Skills Bootcamps to address skills gaps in the construction sector.

“We are currently evolving the delivery of Skills Bootcamps through funding local areas directly, giving them more control over skills development and supporting more people into work.

“These ongoing changes will further develop Skills Bootcamps to make sure they deliver high-quality training.”