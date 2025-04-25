Eureka! Science trainer given Ofsted’s highest grade

A healthcare and science specialist training provider has been judged ‘outstanding’ after inspectors found students “excellently prepared for their future roles”.

Birmingham-based CSR Scientific Training Limited, which trains over 450 apprentices and 28 bootcamp learners online, was upgraded to Ofsted’s top mark in a report published today.

The watchdog praised the provider’s “highly ambitious” curriculum and “skilful” work with a “large range” of employers, such as the NHS, the universities of Oxford and Cambridge, Pfizer and the police service, to “co-design curriculums that align precisely to meet local and national skills needs”.

Adult learners “quickly develop important practical skills that are in very high demand” and develop “strong and worthwhile scientific and analytical skills that prepare them excellently for their future roles”, inspectors said.

CSR is a private company established in 2007 and was formerly known as Crime Scene Resources Limited. It gained its first direct contract to deliver apprenticeships in 2017 and moved into bootcamps delivery recently.

A spokesperson for the provider said: “CSR is incredibly proud of this achievement which is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team, our learners and our employer partners.”

Ofsted said CSR learners show “very high levels” of commitment to their studies and are “very ambitious for their futures and routinely achieve the highest possible grades in their qualifications”.

“Passionate” learners visit local schools to promote the benefits of studying an apprenticeship in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, compete in the “Pipette Olympics”, as well as participate in activities to promote women into STEM.

Leaders were praised for ensuring that learners and apprentices receive “beneficial career advice that informs them well about the range of opportunities available to them after completing their studies”, with a high proportion of apprentices joining professional bodies to become more employable.

And “well-experienced” governors hold leaders and managers to account. They have been “instrumental in supporting leaders to improve the quality of curriculums that they offer”.

CSR’s spokesperson said: “The hard work does not stop here and we will continue striving to deliver high quality, employer driven programmes within the booming STEM sector where our learners can continue to demonstrate their talents and hard work.”

Photo: CSR staff