Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted

Ofsted pledges specialist inspectors for most visits from November

All FE inspections will also be led by either current or recent HMIs, says the watchdog

All FE inspections will also be led by either current or recent HMIs, says the watchdog

26 Jun 2025, 13:10

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Ofsted has committed to enlisting “at least” one inspector with “specific” sector experience in “most” of its inspection teams from November.

Today’s announcement on inspection team structures will come into effect when the watchdog’s proposed inspections overhaul is rolled out later this year.

The revamp comes after Ofsted heard during its Big Listen consultation that its inspectors do not always have the necessary expertise of particular types of provision, such as special schools or apprenticeship providers.

The watchdog said it will “make the best use” of Ofsted inspectors’ (OIs) current sector knowledge to deploy them onto visits of providers that match their expertise to “specific” types of provision.

Chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver said: “All inspection teams will have the right blend of inspection expertise and current sector insight.

“This will help us better understand the context of the schools and colleges we inspect, to provide a fair and accurate report for parents”.

Oliver also announced that inspectors employed as His Majesty’s Inspectors (HMIs) will only be able to lead visits from November in a bid to “draw on expertise” and keep “consistency” across the country.

This means only HMIs, or contracted Ofsted inspectors (OIs) with HMI experience, will lead inspection teams.

An Ofsted spokesperson said around two-thirds to three-quarters of all inspections are currently led by HMIs.

Inspections led by OIs with recent HMI experience (currently within the last three years) will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

“We want to make sure our inspections are as consistent as possible, from Cornwall to Northumberland,” Oliver said.

He added: “We have already put stronger quality assurance measures in place, and utilising the expertise of our workforce as effectively as we can is another significant step forward.”

Oliver encouraged delegates at the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) conference this week to join Ofsted as an inspector.

An Ofsted spokesperson told FE Week that it currently had around 2,000 people registered as interested in becoming an OI.

Oliver said at the conference: “You can help us even more by contributing your skills and becoming an Ofsted inspector. The more of you that join, the better I can build a peer-led inspectorate, and I better can match inspector expertise to the providers out there. So get involved. Please be part of the system.”

Leadership unions this week warned they will ask their members to quit as inspectors if Ofsted did not delay the rollout of new inspections until September 2026.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

More from this theme

Ofsted

Ofsted: Unions consider asking leaders to quit as inspectors

Leadership unions warn they will take the 'unprecedented step' unless watchdog changes course over inspection plans

FE Week Reporter

Colleges, Ofsted

‘Inadequate’ Ofsted rating during Ramadan sparks complaint

Apprenticeship provider questions watchdog's 'lack of cultural sensitivity' after March inspection

Anviksha Patel

Ofsted

‘Reckless and ridiculous’: Ofsted’s report card plan delay slammed

Phillipson criticises 'disappointing' consultation response delay, while unions say report card roll-out now 'nonsensical'

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted
Exclusive

Christine Gilbert set to be appointed Ofsted chair

Ofsted's consultation response on its new report cards is also set to be delayed until September

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *