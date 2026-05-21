Worsening student data is positive sign for Burnley

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Plunging achievement rates are being welcomed at a Lancashire college at the centre of a data manipulation scandal. Burnley College boasted it was “number one” in the country for achievement rates until an investigation found leaders “misled” students and parents by inflating their data, as reported by Ofsted last July – a day after the college’s principal quit. The college had submitted inaccurate individualised learner records claiming overall achievement rates of up to 96 per cent – achieved by switching struggling students onto shorter courses. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.