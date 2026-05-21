Skip to content
22 May 2026

Worsening student data is positive sign for Burnley

College dives from ‘number 1’ to 141st after leaders tackle dishonest practices

Anviksha Patel

More from this author
4 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

Plunging achievement rates are being welcomed at a Lancashire college at the centre of a data manipulation scandal.

Burnley College boasted it was “number one” in the country for achievement rates until an investigation found leaders “misled” students and parents by inflating their data, as reported by Ofsted last July – a day after the college’s principal quit.

The college had submitted inaccurate individualised learner records claiming overall achievement rates of up to 96 per cent – achieved by switching struggling students onto shorter courses.

Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Colleges Ofsted

No Comments

More from this topic

Tyne Coast falls into hole left by £96m campus

FE Commissioner intervenes after college loses control of major building project
19h | Colleges

Mary Ward steps closer to Newham College merger

Cash-strapped adult education centre seeks tie-up as principal quietly quits
14h | Adult education

Recent articles in news

Tyne Coast falls into hole left by £96m campus
19h | Colleges
Early Access

Member early access content

Mary Ward steps closer to Newham College merger
14h | Adult education
Early Access

Member early access content

Switch focus to national solutions on pay, UCU told
14h | FE workforce

Financial mess forces Boston College into intervention
19h | Colleges

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2 Apr 2026 Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2 Apr 2026 Leo Academy Trust

Chief Financial Officer – New College Swindon
2 Apr 2026 FEA

Finance Manager – Waltham Forest College
1 Apr 2026 FEA

Sponsored

Browse more news

Gemma Collins hate is snobbery, says Phillipson

21h | Skills reform

Profile

Day in the life: The community campus lead peddling a virtuous cycle for students

14h | Colleges

Ofsted delivers ‘needs attention’ blow to Multiverse after starts stop on weakest apprenticeships

1d | Apprenticeships

T Levels go fully remote as ministers scrap work placement limits

1d | Skills reform

Milburn quizzed by MPs on NEETs

2d | Young people