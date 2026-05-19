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Ministers are set to scrap the single-licence model for T Levels and will not adopt the contentious awarding body approach for new vocational qualifications.

The decision was revealed in the government’s post-16 pathways implementation plan, published today to support colleges and schools transition from legacy qualifications like BTECs to its new suite of V Level courses.

From 2027, V Levels will be a new vocational pathway at level 3 and sit as third route for students to choose from after school, alongside academic A Levels and technical T Levels.

The implementation plan was promised in last year’s skills white paper and details the transition timeline, as well as policy updates including using the national adult skills fund to offer vocational and technical courses to young adults, and an announcement of the education providers chosen to be “qualification pioneers”.

Here are the key developments you need to know.

Single AO licensing model axed

Using a single awarding organisation (AO) per T Level, as opposed to the the multi-AO approach for A Levels, was a recommendation by Lord Sainsbury in his 2016 review of technical education. The Department for Education adopted the policy when T Levels launched in 2020.

However, the government’s own research warned that with no alternative to step in if problems arose with a contracted body, there was a “risk of system failure”. Exams regulator Ofqual also “advised on the risks related to the single provider model” ahead of their launch. In recent months, DfE officials have aired their view that the exclusive licensing model has been “incredibly challenging”.

Pearson, NCFE and City & Guilds have been the dominant holders of T Level contracts since their launch, but the latter two have gradually reduced their share of the market amid concerns the contract values did not meet delivery demands.

Following a recent relicensing round, Pearson will award 16 out of the 20 available T Levels by September 2027.

The DfE announced today that “going forward”, the department “does not intend to use contracted models such as single licensing” and confirmed that existing T Level provision will “transition away from exclusive single licences and towards an Ofqual-regulated market model”.

Under this model, awarding organisations that meet Ofqual’s recognition criteria will be able to enter the market and offer their own T Levels and V Levels, as well as incoming foundation and occupational certificates.

This would bring T Levels and V Levels in line with awarding arrangements for GCSEs and A Levels. However, demand for the technical and vocational qualifications is much less predictable than their academic counterparts.

Ofqual’s regulatory approach, nationally set subject content and common rules about assessment design and grading scales will “ensure high quality and consistency across qualifications offered by different awarding organisations and support coherent progression between qualifications delivered by multiple providers”, the DfE said.

It is not clear how the value of T Level contracts will change under this new approach.

The DfE said the timing of this transition for T Levels will “respect contractual arrangements and will be managed to protect continuity for learners and providers.

“In the near term, we will market test awarding organisation interest in new T Levels, such as social care and sport, planned for introduction from 2028, to confirm their suitability for delivery through a regulated market.”

Adult Levels

V Levels, foundation certificates, occupational certificates and T Levels will soon be eligible for funding through the adult skills fund (ASF) in non-devolved areas.

The DfE’s planning document was light on further details but said the idea behind the move is to “support integration of adult and 16 to 19 provision and progression opportunities for young adults in particular”.

It acknowledged that the majority of the ASF is devolved, and committed to working with strategic authorities to “help them understand the reformed landscape and support their decisions on whether to fund these qualifications”.

A separate section explained that T Levels will be made available for “young adults” who specifically do not already have a level 3 qualification from autumn 2027. Further detail on eligibility and funding will be provided “in the near future”.

The decision comes a year after an FE Week investigation found a pilot scheme for adult T Level learners attracted just 14 people despite targeting 150, with those involved warning there was “very little interest”.

No V Level ‘partnering’ in 2027 and UCAS points TBC

Ministers have decided that V Levels will be a similar size to a single A Level – 360 guided learning hours – with the intention being that students can mix and match between the two qualifications.

The DfE is considering whether to allow V Levels to be “partnered” with another V Level in the same subject area for 720 guided learning hours – in a similar way to how A Levels in maths and further maths can be taken together.

Along with other criteria, partnered V Levels must “offer the same level of demand as two V Levels taken in different subjects which are not partnered” and also not offer an “alternative large study programme which competes with T Levels”.

DfE expects a “very limited number of exceptional cases” to be granted for V Level partnering and decided that the first V Levels to be rolled out in 2027 – in accounting and finance, digital systems and data, and education – do not meet the criteria.

Officials will now consider if there is a “need” for partnering V Levels part of the 2028 expansion, which will see, for example, two V Levels in engineering and two in health rolled out.

For the 2027-28 academic year, DfE will also not implement any rules that restrict qualifications from being combined to form a study programme. This will allow providers to combine new V Levels in education, accounting and finance, and digital systems and data with existing funded qualifications, such as: A Levels, alternative academic qualifications, applied generals, tech levels and maths and English retakes.

And DfE has promised to work with UCAS to publish the tariff points for V Levels “as soon as possible”.

Finance T Level written off and other subject nuggets

The planning document confirmed the DfE will remove the T Level in finance, which launched in 2022, after no awarding organisation bid to run it in the latest procurement round. The final cohort for this qualification will commence from September 2026.

Officials also confirmed that several subject areas will not move forward as V Levels after testing found they were not viable. These include catering, onsite construction, and hair, beauty and aesthetics.

The DfE said students aiming to work in these sectors would be better supported by other qualification routes already available within the system.

The onsite construction T Level was also previously found not to be viable, while further testing has sparked a potential revival for T Levels in hair and beauty and catering despite previous tried and failed attempts.

DfE also confirmed the department is exploring options for subject areas currently covered by technical and vocational qualifications at level 2 and level 3 but not covered by the incoming suite of post-16 courses, including blacksmithing, criminology, equine care, transport and logistics, and British sign language. Further details are expected by early 2027.

Qualification pioneers revealed

A new sector-led group called ‘qualification pioneers’ has been created to “lead the way for the sector, shaping and sharing best practice as providers transition to the new qualifications”.

As previously announced, schools, colleges and training providers will be required to have individual “robust” transition plans to support staff, students, and employers through the change. The plans must be “owned” by the accounting officer for each provider, confirm “high-level intentions” for delivery from the 2027-28 academic year, and be submitted to DfE by July 6.

Qualification pioneers will “play an important role in helping providers to develop and implement transition plans, modelling effective practice, and identifying practical support needed to help providers navigate the transition to reformed qualifications”, DfE said.

The qualification pioneers for each region are:

North East:

o Education Partnership North East (City of Sunderland College Group)

o Education Training Collective

o Macmillan Academy (Endeavour Academies Trust)

North West:

o East Lancashire Learning Group

o Cheshire College South and West

o Altus Education Partnership

Yorkshire and the Humber:

o Luminate

o Sheffield College

o Thomas Rotherham College

East Midlands:

o Loughborough College

o Leicester College

West Midlands:

o Heart of Worcestershire College

o Newcastle and Staffordshire College Group

o Three Spires Trust

East of England:

o Harlow College

o Suffolk New College

o Saffron Walden County High

London:

o Waltham Forest

o Christ the King Sixth Form College

o Swanlea school

South East:

o South Hampshire College Group

o EKC Group

o Bohunt School in Liphook

South West:

o The Cornwall College Group

o Yeovil College

o Callywith College

National:

o Ark Schools

Independent Training Providers:

o Education for Industry Group

o Access Further Education