Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
T Levels

DfE scraps three more T Levels

Meanwhile Pearson scoops health and science contracts from NCFE and digital T Levels get new names

Meanwhile Pearson scoops health and science contracts from NCFE and digital T Levels get new names

21 Mar 2025, 17:09

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Three more T Levels have been shelved due to low demand from students and employers.

The government has confirmed that planned T Levels in catering and beauty will no longer go ahead. The healthcare science T Level, which has run since 2021, will enrol its final cohort of students this September.

This means six planned T Levels have now been cancelled.

Onsite construction, run by City and Guilds, was binned in December following three years of low demand.

Hairdressing and barbering got snipped last January as colleges were preparing for September starts with ministers citing low demand from employers (despite forking out to develop the qualifications for two years). A “scoping exercise” was launched at the time to test the viability of a T Level qualification in beauty. 

The Department for Education confirmed today that both beauty and catering will not go ahead due to projected low demand. 

And a planned T Level in HR was terminated back in 2021 when no awarding organisation could be found to develop it. 

The Department for Education also confirmed today that the T Level in healthcare science, run by NCFE, will end this September because an “evaluation” has determined it doesn’t meet the needs of students and employers.

Data published this morning showed just 136 students started the healthcare science T Level in September 2024. For comparison, health had 3,772 starts and science had 365.

Healthcare science content will instead be “consolidated” within the new generation 2 health and science T Levels (more on these below) from September 2026.

Colleges that have received capital funding grants for facilities to teach the healthcare science T Level can keep the money.

Both the current and previous governments hailed T Levels as the “gold standard” and “employer-led” qualifications. Yet millions of pounds have been spent developing qualifications for which there is seemingly little demand from employers and students.

Pearson scoops contracts

Pearson has been handed contracts worth over £15 million to take over the T Levels in health and science.

The awarding giant, which also runs BTECs, has been granted exclusive licenses, currently held by NCFE, to develop and run generation 2 versions of the qualifications from September 2026.

It means the awarding body now holds six of the nine generation 2 T Level contracts awarded so far, totalling £32 million. 

Freya Thomas Monk, managing director of Pearson Qualifications, said: “Building a strong flow of talent into the health and science sectors is vital to the government’s mission of supporting an NHS that is fit for the future. 

“As the largest T Level provider, we are committed to providing qualifications that enable students to progress and thrive in these sectors.”

The contracts, worth £9.7 million for health and £5.7 million for science, run until July 2034. They were supposed to be announced in October.

The first batch of generation 2 T Level license holders, covering education and early years, construction and digital courses, were announced following a competitive re-tender process in August.

That procurement round resulted in four contracts changing hands. Two construction T Levels, first held by City and Guilds, were awarded to WJEC, and two digital T Levels, first held by NCFE, were awarded to Pearson. NCFE retained education and early years.

The next procurement, this time for T Levels in engineering and manufacturing, finance, management and accounting, is due to begin this spring.

Digital rebrand

DfE has also announced T Levels in digital subjects will be renamed this September to make them “clearer”.

Digital production design and development will become digital software development.

Digital support services will become digital support and security.

And digital business services will become digital data analytics.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Derby College Group DIRT and TOES: A Story of Enhanced Learning and Reduced Workload

"Feedback is one of the most powerful influences on learning and achievement" - Hattie and Timperley 2007. This powerful...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Keeping it real – enriching T Level teaching with Industry Insights

T Level teachers across all subjects are getting invaluable support from the Education and Training Foundation’s (ETF) Industry Insights...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The Role of Further Education Colleges in Bridging the UK’s Digital Skills Gap 

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the UK faces a pressing challenge: a significant shortage of digital skills within...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Apprenticeships are for life, not just National Apprenticeship Week

National Apprenticeship Week is one of the awareness events that we all mark in our calendars. It’s a hive...

Advertorial

More from this theme

T Levels

T Level starts grew 59% to 25,500 in 2024-25

Healthcare science T Level fails to attract students, figures show

Anviksha Patel

Colleges, Funding, T Levels

DfE: Funding ‘unprecedented’ extra students this year is ‘unaffordable’

But top 16-19 funding base rate will surpass £5k in September

Shane Chowen

T Levels

Payments fail to solve T Level work placement problem

Latest incentive scheme flops as training providers hand back nearly £4 million

Anviksha Patel

T Levels

No answers for failed T Level students in re-mark fiasco

College and awarding organisation have failed to resolve the issue six months on

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *