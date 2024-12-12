Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
T Levels

Onsite construction T Level scrapped after 3 years of delivery

DfE says there is a 'lack of demand' for the course

DfE says there is a 'lack of demand' for the course

12 Dec 2024, 14:18

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Ministers have scrapped a construction T Level due to a “lack of demand”.

The onsite construction T Level, which had 75 completers in its first year and 138 in the next, will take on no further enrolments.

It marks the first case of a T Level getting axed after delivery had already commenced. The course was launched in 2021.

Announcing the decision today alongside its wider level 3 defunding plans, the Department for Education said: “The onsite construction T Level is helping students progress into positive destinations, but will have no further enrolments, due to a lack of overall demand for large qualifications at level 3.”

Learners already enrolled can still complete their course if they wish, the DfE added.

The decision comes just months after awarding body WJEC Eduqas won a £7.64 million contract to develop and deliver the next generation version of the qualification. City and Guilds designed the original version of the course but did not retender for it.

WJEC has been approached for comment.

Other planned T Levels that have been scrapped in the past include HR and hairdressing and barbering.

Promised T Levels in catering and beauty could also never get off the ground.

Latest education roles from

Head of School – Art Provision

Head of School – Art Provision

Bradford College

View job
Lecturer in Digital Technologies and Computer Science

Lecturer in Digital Technologies and Computer Science

Halesowen College

View job
Senior Facilities Officer

Senior Facilities Officer

South Thames College

View job
Lecturer – Esports (Competitive Gaming)

Lecturer – Esports (Competitive Gaming)

Kingston College

View job
Senior Disability Adviser

Senior Disability Adviser

University College of Estate Management (UCEM)

View job
Refrigeration / Engineering IQA

Refrigeration / Engineering IQA

Bath College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A celebration of education as Bett turns 40!

The world of education has transformed dramatically in the past 40 years, but one thing remains constant: the dedication...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Active IQ: Shaping the Future of the Active Leisure Sector with 11 New Qualifications

In the ever-evolving landscape of Further Education (FE), particularly in sectors requiring highly skilled, certified professionals, certainty is crucial....

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The days of blaming funding rules for ALS claw-back are long gone

Industry experts discuss why providers must act now for the betterment of student success and stop hiding behind the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Are we running out of STEAM?

In the 21st century, the education landscape has been dominated by the prioritisation of STEM subjects. Science, Technology, Engineering...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Qualifications, T Levels
Breaking

Revealed: Level 3 quals saved from the chop… for now

Ministers announce qualifications that will no longer be defunded next year

Shane Chowen

Qualifications, T Levels

MPs plea for BTEC reprieve ahead of crunch review

Parliament's education select committee has stepped in days before level 3 review is expected to be published

Shane Chowen

Colleges, T Levels

Students ‘blamed’ for not finding T Level industry placements, research finds

Many learners also felt 'misled' and reported 'highly variable' experiences of the new course

Josh Mellor

T Levels

DfE eases T Level work placement rules to boost take up

Ministers announce measures to extend hybrid working and 'cut red tape' for employers and colleges

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *