DfE says there is a 'lack of demand' for the course

Ministers have scrapped a construction T Level due to a “lack of demand”.

The onsite construction T Level, which had 75 completers in its first year and 138 in the next, will take on no further enrolments.

It marks the first case of a T Level getting axed after delivery had already commenced. The course was launched in 2021.

Announcing the decision today alongside its wider level 3 defunding plans, the Department for Education said: “The onsite construction T Level is helping students progress into positive destinations, but will have no further enrolments, due to a lack of overall demand for large qualifications at level 3.”

Learners already enrolled can still complete their course if they wish, the DfE added.

The decision comes just months after awarding body WJEC Eduqas won a £7.64 million contract to develop and deliver the next generation version of the qualification. City and Guilds designed the original version of the course but did not retender for it.

WJEC has been approached for comment.

Other planned T Levels that have been scrapped in the past include HR and hairdressing and barbering.

Promised T Levels in catering and beauty could also never get off the ground.