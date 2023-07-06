Home
T Levels

Catering T Level in doubt as awarding body ends development

'There is not a shared vision of the technical qualification', says IfATE

6 Jul 2023, 15:14

The future of the proposed T Level in catering hangs in the balance after its designated awarding body cut ties with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education.

A statement from the institute today said that Highfield Qualifications has ended its development of the technical qualification and more consultation is needed to determine the future of the course.

“IfATE and Highfield have worked very hard to ensure the success of the catering T Level to date,” the statement said.

“It has, however, become apparent during the development stage that there is not a shared vision of the technical qualification. As such both parties have agreed that their relationship in connection with the proposed catering T Level will now come to an end.”

Highfield was awarded a contract worth £2.6 million to develop the catering T Level in October 2021, with the intention of starting delivery this September. But education secretary Gillian Keegan announced in March that the programme would not be ready for delivery until at least 2025.

The catering T Level is now the only flagship qualification without a licensed awarding organisation.

The institute said that “a further announcement on the next steps for this T Level will be made” following “additional consultation with employer and sector bodies”.

Highfield said it could not comment “for legal reasons”.

