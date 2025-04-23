Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
T Levels

‘Disappointment’ as T Levels funding rate uplift halved

Decision comes weeks after the NAO revealed a £688m underspend on the total T Level budget

Decision comes weeks after the NAO revealed a £688m underspend on the total T Level budget

23 Apr 2025, 15:24

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The funding rate uplift for T Levels will be halved to 5 per cent next year, the government announced today.

Ministers told the sector last month that all national funding rates for students on 16 to 19 study programmes and T Levels would increase by 3.78 per cent in the 2025-26 academic year.

But the 10 per cent T Level-specific uplift that has been applied to the flagship qualifications in recent years was removed while the Department for Education calculated whether it would be affordable.

The DfE revealed today that they have landed at a 5 per cent T Level uplift. 

It means that the funding rate for band 9 “very large” T Levels of 1,830 total planned hours for the programme’s two years will fall from £15,330 in 2024-25 to £15,188 in 2025-26.

Band 8 will reduce from £14,056 to £13,926, band 7 will shrink from £12,782 to £12,664 and band 6 will fall from £11,082 to £10,980.

Catherine Sezen, director of education policy at the Association of Colleges said: “Due to the complexity and breadth of T Levels, they often require greater teaching hours. As they have been introduced gradually, it is still early stages of delivery and class sizes are often smaller than for other qualifications. 

“Colleges have been waiting for clarification on the T Level funding confirmed today and will be disappointed that the outcome is a cut to the uplift from 10 per cent to 5 per cent.”

The uplift decision comes weeks after a damning National Audit Office report revealed the DfE had an original budget of £1.94 billion for T Levels up to the end of 2024-25, but it only managed to spend £1.25 billion – meaning a £688 million underspend since the courses launched – due to low student take-up.

Last month’s funding rates announcement revealed that the DfE also can’t afford to fully fund “unprecedented” requests for in-year growth to cover this year’s rise in student numbers.

Adult skills funding allocations are also set to be slashed next year.

Employer support fund for health T Levels

The DfE said today it will run a “targeted” employer support fund in the 2025-26 financial year to support placements for health T Levels in both large and small employers.

The fund will also be available for small and medium-sized businesses providing placements for all other T Levels.

This funding “responds to feedback from previous pilots about higher upfront costs for these employers, and is designed to be used where placements could otherwise not be offered”.

Officials have however not released a total allocation for the special fund.

A spokesperson said: “We will publish more details in due course outlining how all placement funding will operate, including information on how to claim from the funds.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building Strong Leadership for Effective T Level Implementation

Are you struggling with T Level curriculum and implementation, or building strong employer relationships? Do you want to develop...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Derby College Group DIRT and TOES: A Story of Enhanced Learning and Reduced Workload

"Feedback is one of the most powerful influences on learning and achievement" - Hattie and Timperley 2007. This powerful...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Keeping it real – enriching T Level teaching with Industry Insights

T Level teachers across all subjects are getting invaluable support from the Education and Training Foundation’s (ETF) Industry Insights...

Advertorial

More from this theme

T Levels

T Levels for adults ‘under review’ amid ‘very little interest’

Only one college recruited a standalone group of adults

Josh Mellor

T Levels

NAO reveals enormity of T Level take-up failure

Forecasts missed by 75% and secret DfE estimates show staff and employer shortages could limit places to 48,000 students

Anviksha Patel

T Levels

DfE revises 2023-24 T Level pass rates

Updated analysis also reveals league table of T Level results at provider level for first time

Anviksha Patel

T Levels

DfE scraps three more T Levels

Meanwhile Pearson scoops health and science contracts from NCFE and digital T Levels get new names

Shane Chowen

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *