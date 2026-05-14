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15 May 2026

Colleges delivered AoC recommendation-busting pay deals

Workforce data paints bright picture on salaries but it’s still tougher at ITPs

Anviksha Patel

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College teachers received pay rises averaging 4.1 per cent last year – far higher than the Association of Colleges’ pay recommendation.

Analysis of new 2024-25 FE workforce data shows full-time equivalent general FE college teachers were paid a median of £37,600 – up from £36,100 the year before.

The AoC made a 2.5 per cent non-binding pay recommendation to college bosses.

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