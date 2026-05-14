Colleges delivered AoC recommendation-busting pay deals

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe College teachers received pay rises averaging 4.1 per cent last year – far higher than the Association of Colleges’ pay recommendation. Analysis of new 2024-25 FE workforce data shows full-time equivalent general FE college teachers were paid a median of £37,600 – up from £36,100 the year before. The AoC made a 2.5 per cent non-binding pay recommendation to college bosses. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.