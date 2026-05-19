Learning Curve Group appoints new CEO

Large national training provider Learning Curve Group (LCG) has appointed a new CEO five months after its high-profile boss suddenly stepped down.

Durham-based LCG, whose previous chief executive Brenda McLeish left in December, has now announced Tracey Fletcher-Ray as its new CEO.

Until last September, Fletcher-Ray was CEO of Witherslack Group, one of the UK’s largest special needs businesses. The Abu Dhabi-owned SEND school has seen profits soar in recent years, as education secretary Bridget Phillipson considered new measures to “curb profiteering” by private firms running special schools.

Fletcher-Ray’s career has also included senior leadership roles at organisations like Barclays and Bupa.

LCG has more than 55 sites across England and Wales, an annual turnover of about £59 million and is owned by Agilitas Private Equity.

The new CEO said: “I’m excited to be joining at such an important stage in the organisation’s journey and look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place.

“My focus will be on continuing to support quality, culture and sustainable growth, ensuring Learning Curve Group continues to make a meaningful impact for learners, employers and communities.”

Fletcher-Ray has previously worked in the housing, banking, education, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Her previous role at Witherslack Group involved oversight of a £208 million turnover education business, which is majority owned by Mubadala Capital, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund.

She is also a non-executive director on the board of Social Housing REIT, has previously been a non-executive board member at housing association L&Q.

Until Fletcher-Ray’s appointment, LCG had been run on an interim basis by its strategic board.

The training provider group, which has more than 15 subsidiaries, delivers a range of education and training, including employability, adult learning and skills bootcamps.

Its most recent accounts suggest some uncertainty over its finances, including about £86 million in external borrowing by its parent holding company, due to expire in March this year but with an option to extend until August.

Last week, FE Week revealed that LCG launched legal proceedings against Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Shortly afterwards, the combined authority paused its adult education contract procurement process, which LCG also is bidding for, although it remains unclear if the two are linked.

Last year, LCG came to a secret financial settlement with the Department for Education following a legal dispute about losing out on a national adult education budget contract in 2023.