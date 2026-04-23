Regulator probes collapse of engineering trainer

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe The Charity Commission is assessing “governance and financial concerns” at a 60-year-old engineering training charity that closed abruptly last year. Oldham Training Centre (OTC), which has been running since 1966, dismissed staff without notice or pay in November. Formally known as Oldham Engineering Group Training Association, the charity told employees it was about to enter creditors’ voluntary liquidation because it was “unable to make all payments”. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.