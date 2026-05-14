Inside the booming business of high-tech exam cheating

“Cheat on a test without getting caught,” reads the advert for an earpiece so tiny it disappears once dropped inside your ear canal. “Finally, your nerdy classmates can tell you all the answers!”

The latest gadgets being openly marketed on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to millions of young people are making it increasingly difficult for exam invigilators to detect cheating.

As AI has already transformed plagiarism and coursework fraud, a parallel technological revolution is now reshaping what cheating looks like inside exam halls.