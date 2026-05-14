Prosperity fund axe puts apprenticeship hubs in danger

Fears are growing for apprenticeship ‘hubs’ after ministers slashed a key post-Brexit funding stream, triggering warnings of closures and lost brokerage support for small businesses and young people.

The government scrapped the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) in March, a programme created by the Conservatives following the loss of about £1.5 billion per year in European Union social and regional development funding.

In a joint open letter to work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden this week, several sector bodies warned the cuts would threaten England’s network of ‘apprenticeship hubs’, partially funded by the UKSPF, that aim to boost recruitment, particularly among SMEs.