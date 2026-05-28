Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Level 6 and 7 apprenticeships have been pivotal for the science industries, enabling recruitment from a diverse talent pool whilst offering employees previously unavailable progression opportunities. Apprenticeships offer science industry employers structured, highly technical, employer-led training pathways, designed by and for those sectors, without which innovation and growth is unsustainable. The upheaval of apprenticeships means employers fear that level 6 might be under threat. They’re already uneasy through the defunding of level 7 and of management and leadership standards, the perceived downgrading in apprenticeships quality following unpopular assessment reforms, and what they see as a raid on levy funds as they’re reduced to 12 months. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.