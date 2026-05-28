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29 May 2026

Level 6 apprenticeships matter to UK’s science and nuclear industries

Employers across the science industries are warning that weakening advanced apprenticeship routes risks creating a damaging disconnect between government skills policy and the workforce needs of strategically important sectors
Justine Fosh Guest Contributor

CEO, Cogent Skills

3 min read
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Level 6 and 7 apprenticeships have been pivotal for the science industries, enabling recruitment from a diverse talent pool whilst offering employees previously unavailable progression opportunities.

Apprenticeships offer science industry employers structured, highly technical, employer-led training pathways, designed by and for those sectors, without which innovation and growth is unsustainable.

The upheaval of apprenticeships means employers fear that level 6 might be under threat. They’re already uneasy through the defunding of level 7 and of management and leadership standards, the perceived downgrading in apprenticeships quality following unpopular assessment reforms, and what they see as a raid on levy funds as they’re reduced to 12 months.

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