Level 6 and 7 apprenticeships have been pivotal for the science industries, enabling recruitment from a diverse talent pool whilst offering employees previously unavailable progression opportunities.

Apprenticeships offer science industry employers structured, highly technical, employer-led training pathways, designed by and for those sectors, without which innovation and growth is unsustainable.

The upheaval of apprenticeships means employers fear that level 6 might be under threat. They’re already uneasy through the defunding of level 7 and of management and leadership standards, the perceived downgrading in apprenticeships quality following unpopular assessment reforms, and what they see as a raid on levy funds as they’re reduced to 12 months.