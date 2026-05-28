Tees Valley cancels skills tender after legal challenge

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe A mayoral authority has officially scrapped a £21 million adult education procurement after a training provider launched legal action against it. Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) began a tender for adult skills funding in January, with contracts due to begin this August and run for three years. But the procurement was paused last month without explanation, two days after Learning Curve Group and two subsidiaries filed a legal claim against the authority at the Technology and Construction Court, which handles public procurement disputes. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.