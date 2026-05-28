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29 May 2026

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Tees Valley cancels skills tender after legal challenge

Mayoral authority says there has been a 'material change in circumstances'

Josh Mellor

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A mayoral authority has officially scrapped a £21 million adult education procurement after a training provider launched legal action against it.

Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) began a tender for adult skills funding in January, with contracts due to begin this August and run for three years.

But the procurement was paused last month without explanation, two days after Learning Curve Group and two subsidiaries filed a legal claim against the authority at the Technology and Construction Court, which handles public procurement disputes.

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