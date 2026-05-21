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22 May 2026

Mary Ward steps closer to Newham College merger

Cash-strapped adult education centre seeks tie-up as principal quietly quits

Josh Mellor

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An historic adult learning college in east London is expected to merge with nearby Newham College to rescue it from financial turmoil.

The 130-year-old Mary Ward Centre, also known as the Mary Ward Settlement, is in government intervention due to financial difficulties linked to a campus relocation, rising costs, depleted reserves and insufficient tuition fee income.

In recent months, Therese Reinheimer-Jones, the college’s CEO, or “warden”, quietly left the organisation. It is now being led by deputy CEO Sue Craggs.

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