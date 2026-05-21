Mary Ward steps closer to Newham College merger

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe An historic adult learning college in east London is expected to merge with nearby Newham College to rescue it from financial turmoil. The 130-year-old Mary Ward Centre, also known as the Mary Ward Settlement, is in government intervention due to financial difficulties linked to a campus relocation, rising costs, depleted reserves and insufficient tuition fee income. In recent months, Therese Reinheimer-Jones, the college’s CEO, or “warden”, quietly left the organisation. It is now being led by deputy CEO Sue Craggs. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.