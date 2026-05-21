Mary Ward steps closer to Newham College merger

An historic adult learning college in east London is expected to merge with nearby Newham College to rescue it from financial turmoil.

The 130-year-old Mary Ward Centre, also known as the Mary Ward Settlement, is in government intervention due to financial difficulties linked to a campus relocation, rising costs, depleted reserves and insufficient tuition fee income.

In recent months, Therese Reinheimer-Jones, the college’s CEO, or “warden”, quietly left the organisation. It is now being led by deputy CEO Sue Craggs.