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15 May 2026

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Court action preceded Tees Valley’s skills delay

Clue to combined authority’s procurement pause emerges with news of court bid

Josh Mellor

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A mayoral authority has indefinitely paused a £21 million adult education procurement after a training provider hit it with legal action.

Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) began a fresh tender for adult skills funding in January – with contracts set to begin this August and run for three years.

But on April 15 officials took the unusual step of “temporarily” pausing the procurement without explanation.

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