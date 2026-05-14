Court action preceded Tees Valley’s skills delay

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe A mayoral authority has indefinitely paused a £21 million adult education procurement after a training provider hit it with legal action. Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) began a fresh tender for adult skills funding in January – with contracts set to begin this August and run for three years. But on April 15 officials took the unusual step of “temporarily” pausing the procurement without explanation. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.