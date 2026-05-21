Skip to content
22 May 2026

Switch focus to national solutions on pay, UCU told

Congress to vote on strategy shift that targets country-wide binding agreements

Anviksha Patel

More from this author
4 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

The University and College Union could vote to stop campaigning for annual pay rises and prioritise national bargaining instead.

At its annual congress next week, members will consider motions to decide strategy for its flagship ‘new deal for FE’ campaign, as well as setting national policy on Ofsted, adult education funding and “ending the corporate model” of college leadership.

Teachers at Luminate Education Group will call for the UCU to prioritise “national level expectations” on workload, teaching hours, national pay bargaining and pay parity with school teachers.

Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

FE workforce

No Comments

More from this topic

AoC wins £20m teacher training contract from ETF

Flagship CPD programme will change hands this summer
2d | FE workforce

Colleges delivered AoC recommendation-busting pay deals

Workforce data paints bright picture on salaries but it’s still tougher at ITPs
7d | FE workforce

Recent articles in news

Tyne Coast falls into hole left by £96m campus
19h | Colleges
Early Access

Member early access content

Worsening student data is positive sign for Burnley
15h | Colleges
Early Access

Member early access content

Mary Ward steps closer to Newham College merger
15h | Adult education

Financial mess forces Boston College into intervention
20h | Colleges

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2 Apr 2026 Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2 Apr 2026 Leo Academy Trust

Chief Financial Officer – New College Swindon
2 Apr 2026 FEA

Finance Manager – Waltham Forest College
1 Apr 2026 FEA

Sponsored

Browse more news

Gemma Collins hate is snobbery, says Phillipson

22h | Skills reform

Profile

Day in the life: The community campus lead peddling a virtuous cycle for students

15h | Colleges

Ofsted delivers ‘needs attention’ blow to Multiverse after starts stop on weakest apprenticeships

1d | Apprenticeships

T Levels go fully remote as ministers scrap work placement limits

2d | Skills reform

Milburn quizzed by MPs on NEETs

2d | Young people