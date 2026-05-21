Switch focus to national solutions on pay, UCU told

The University and College Union could vote to stop campaigning for annual pay rises and prioritise national bargaining instead.

At its annual congress next week, members will consider motions to decide strategy for its flagship ‘new deal for FE’ campaign, as well as setting national policy on Ofsted, adult education funding and “ending the corporate model” of college leadership.

Teachers at Luminate Education Group will call for the UCU to prioritise “national level expectations” on workload, teaching hours, national pay bargaining and pay parity with school teachers.